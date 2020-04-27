PaddleHeads, YWCA Launch Strike out Domestic Violence Campaign

April 27, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release





The Missoula PaddleHeads, in conjunction with YWCA Missoula, have announced the fundraising campaign, Strike Out Domestic Violence. The fundraising campaign, developed to support the Missoula YWCA Domestic Violence Program, will receive a PaddleHeads' $1-for-$1 match, up to $20,000. The Strike Out Domestic Violence Campaign will run from April 27th to May 10th.

"Abuse happens behind closed doors. We often don't notice that it's happening, even when the victim is a friend or neighbor." said YWCA Communications Coordinator, Becky Margolis. "Social isolation measures necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic make this an especially dangerous time for people trapped at home with an abuser. Now, more than ever, survivors and their children need access to safety and support."

Supporters will have two ways to donate to the Strike Out Domestic Violence Campaign.

The first, donate directly to YWCA Missoula's crowdfunding campaign here: (https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E341298&id=33) Second, purchase any merchandise item from the Missoula PaddleHeads' shop at: www.paddleheads.milbstore.com during this campaign. Every dollar spent, or donated during this campaign will receive a $1-for-$1 match from the PaddleHeads up to $20,000!

Your contribution helps meet critical needs at a critical time:

Operation of the YWCA's secure domestic violence shelter

Crisis counseling and support to help survivors heal from abuse

Food, phone cards, diapers and other necessities for survivors and their children

Masks, hand sanitizer, and other protective measures

Operation of our 24/7 crisis line: a lifeline that's available anytime a survivor reaches out

"Our franchise is more than just a baseball team, we are an active community partner committed to using industry to help others rise, especially in times of difficulty," said PaddleHeads' Director of Marketing & Public Relations, Taylor Rush. "We feel privileged to support the YWCA Missoula. It is everyone's basic right to feel safe, valued and protected, and we commend the work being done to support survivors of domestic violence who have been adversely impacted by this pandemic. We hope the great city of Missoula will rally behind this cause, and support this incredibly important program."

Check on your neighbors and friends, while still maintaining social distance precautions. If you're concerned that someone might be unsafe and you want to learn how to help support them, call the YWCA crisis line: 406-542-1944.

The Strike Out Domestic Violence campaign will only run from April 27th to May 10th. If you can, donate directly or purchase any item from the PaddleHeads' store, double your impact, and support those in need.

