Paddleheads Win in Round Two of Knockout Round

Missoula, MT - After both teams slugged it out for nine innings, the Paddleheads stole a win away from the Mustangs in the second knockout round. After Christian Sepulveda and Jayson Newman each belted two home runs in the first round, Dean Nevarez defeated Anthony Amicangelo 2-1 in the second round.

With the loss tonight, the Mustangs now have to win the final two games of the season to make the playoffs.

Zach Almond paced the scoring with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. It was his 26th blast of the season, which leads the Pioneer League.

The Mustangs tied the game in the top of the third inning. After Brandt Broussard led off the inning with a single, he score on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Billings would later erupt for four runs in the fifth inning. After a Jalen Garcia sacrifice fly scored the first run, Christian Sepulveda tripled home a pair before Anthony Amicangelo capped off the inning with an RBI double. At the midway point, the Mustangs led 5-1.

The Mustangs bullpen unfortunately couldn't hold the lead. After the entire Mustangs staff had staved off jams, it caught up to them in the seventh inning. Dean Nevarez led the off the frame with a solo home run to make it 5-2. The Paddleheads struck for three more runs later in the frame that saw Billings use three different pitchers to get the three outs. Both teams were tied at five after seven innings of play.

In the eighth inning, after a leadoff walk, Brandon Riley bounced a ball back up the middle to score the go-ahead run.

In the ninth inning, Mark Simon returned to the hill for Missoula. Simon had struck out the side in the eighth inning. Jesus Azuaje started the inning with a leadoff single back up the middle. After a failed bunt attempt, Jalen Garcia doubled high up off the right-field wall to place runners on second and third with just one out. Christian Sepulveda singled home Garcia to tie the game at six. Mark Simon would strike out the next two batters to keep the game tied.

After Tyshaun Chapman put away the side in the ninth inning, both teams went to the knockout round where the Paddleheads defeated the Mustangs.

In his third start, Yasnier Laureano fired 5 1/3 innings and allowed just the one earned run.

The Mustangs (44-50/26-19) and Paddleheads meet tomorrow in game two of a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 P.M. and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:55 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

