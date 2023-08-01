PaddleHeads What's on Deck

Missoula, MT. - Your Missoula PaddleHeads are in - you guessed it - first place, and we've got a healthy slate of ballpark fun on deck at Ogren Park Allegiance Field this week. From Tie Dye Night to Osprey Night, our upcoming six-game homestand is filled with Missoula favorites. Tickets are available online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Tuesday, August 1st | Volunteer Appreciation Night | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Tonight, we celebrate the selfless people supporting our city's aging community on VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION NIGHT. Presented by Missoula Aging Service and NonStop Local Missoula.

Wednesday, August 2nd | Woof Wednesday + Family Feast Night | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Bring your pup and your appetite to the ballpark for a WOOF WEDNESDAY and FAMILY FEAST NIGHT double feature. Dogs are welcome at all Wednesday home games courtesy of Scheels and 104.5 The U.

Ballpark eats including hotdogs, drinks, chips, and frozen treats are $1.50 all night long, brought to you by Yoke's Fresh Market.

Thursday, August 3rd | Thirsty Thursday | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

It's officially summertime in Missoula, and we want to help you beat the heat on a budget. Cool off with an ice- cold PBR, just $3 all night long on THIRSTY THURSDAY. Presented by Park Side Credit Union and 96.3 The Blaze.

Friday, August 4th | T-Shirt Giveaway + Tie Dye Night | 5:30 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

A PaddleHeads classic returns this Friday for TIE DYE NIGHT. Arrive early to claim a custom PaddleHeads t- shirt given away free to the first 750 fans and explore tie dye stations located throughout the ballpark. Leave with a one-of-a-kind PaddleHeads t-shirt made by you, for you! Presented by Garage Tees and Trail 103.3.

Saturday, August 5th | Osprey Night | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

If we know one thing here at the PaddleHeads, it's that Missoulians love their Osprey. We're proud to honor the history of our franchise on OSPREY NIGHT. The team will sport throwback Osprey uniforms as we celebrate the mascot that holds a special place in our hearts with the community that we love.

Sunday, August 6th | Root Beer Float Day | 1:00 pm Gates, 2:05 First Pitch

What better way to enjoy a Sunday afternoon baseball game than with a cold sweet treat? Celebrate ROOT BEER FLOAT DAY with us by soaking in the sun and enjoying our refreshing specialty food items.

