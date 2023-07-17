PaddleHeads What's on Deck 7/18-7/23

Missoula, MT. - Champagne showers abounded after the PaddleHeads claimed their fifth straight half championship last week, making history and tying the PBL record. We're excited to welcome the champs home and keep the party rocking with a slate of magical promotional nights at Ogren Park Allegiance Field that you won't want to miss. Tickets are available online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Tuesday, July 18th | FUNdraising with the PaddleHeads | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Every Tuesday is FUNdrasing Day with the PaddleHeads, where nonprofits can sell tickets and keep 100% of the proceeds. Join us as we support the community with all kinds of FUN!

Wednesday, July 19th | National Hot Dog Day + Woof Wednesday | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

On NATIONAL HOT DOG DAY, specialty variations of the beloved stadium frank will be available throughout the ballpark. Double down on the dogs and bring your furry friend to celebrate WOOF WEDNESDAY, presented by Scheels and 104.5 The U.

Thursday, July 20th | Thirsty Thursday | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

It's officially summertime in Missoula, and we want to help you beat the heat on a budget. Cool off with an ice cold PBR, just $3 all night long on THIRSTY THURSDAY. Presented by Park Side Credit Union.

Friday, July 21st | Wizards and Wands Night + FIREWORKS | 5:30 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

WIZARDS AND WANDS NIGHT

at the ballpark isn't just a baseball game. It's an experience. Sammy B will cast many-a-spell on our fans, dividing the ballpark into houses that will compete against each other all night long. Stay after the game for the most magical night cap of them all - our final FIREWORK SHOW of the year.

We promise you've never been to a ball game like this before. Presented by TDS Fiber and 96.9 Zoo FM.

Saturday, July 22nd | Challenger Baseball Game | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:30 First Pitch

The Missoula PaddleHeads are proud to host CHALLENGER LITTLE LEAGUE, Missoula's adaptive baseball league sponsored by Bikers Against Bullies. Our Challenger athletes will get the action started with a 6:15 game preceding the PaddleHeads' first pitch at 7:30. Get here early and cheer on the only sports team where everybody wins. Saturday night at the ballpark is brought to you by Temp Right Service!

Sunday, July 23rd | Gorgeous Grandma Day | 1:00 pm Gates, 2:05 First Pitch

Think you have the prettiest grandmother west of the Mississippi? Bring her down to the ballpark this Sunday! At the Missoula PaddleHeads, we believe that all grandmas are beautiful, and we are thrilled to celebrate Missoula's senior community on GOREGOUS GRANDMA DAY. Presented by Montana Senior News.

