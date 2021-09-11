Paddleheads Walk-Off Mustangs to End 2021 Season

September 11, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Missoula, MT - After the Billings Mustangs overcame a six-run deficit on Saturday night at Ogren Park, the Missoula Paddleheads won on a walk-off error 8-7.

Jalen Garcia struck early for Billings with his 16th home run of the season to push the Mustangs ahead 1-0 in the first inning. It was Garcia's second home run of the series and 15th of the second half.

After Jason Seever tossed a scoreless first against his former club, the Paddleheads struck for six runs including three home runs from Jayson Newman, McLain O'Connor, and AJ Wright. Paddleheads led 6-1 after two innings.

Jared Akins doubled in another run to push the Paddleheads advantage to 7-1 before Billings offense awoke in the sixth inning.

William Freeman, the Missoula starter, was untouchable for the first five frames. He had allowed just three hits with two from Freddy Achecar and Garcia's home run the other. Aaron Bond started with his first home run as a Mustang. He clubbed 15 with Missoula earlier this year. Mustangs got two total in the inning and trailed 7-3 after six.

Billings offense continued the assault on Missoula in the seventh. They plated four runs in the inning which was highlighted by a Jalen Garcia double that plated two. Garcia would score on a sacrifice fly from Christian Sepulveda later in the inning to tie the game at seven after seven frames.

The game would remain tied until the Paddleheads walked it off with two outs in the ninth inning on a throwing error. Missoula continues on to face Idaho Falls on Saturday to decide who will move on to the Championship Series.

The Mustangs finish the 2021 season with a 44-52 overall record and 26-22 in the second half of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.