PaddleHeads, VRTX Posture for Return of Yoga in the Ballpark

Missoula, MT. - Thursday, the Missoula PaddleHeads and VRTX Fitness announced the return of 2020's smashing success, Yoga in the Ballpark. Three installments are scheduled for Sunday June 20th, Sunday July 25th, and Sunday August 15th at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Join VRTX Fitness, the Missoula PaddleHeads and our Yogi Community as we embark on a morning of yoga, a light brunch, mimosas, and shared prana on the field. Tickets for all three dates are on sale now through https://www.milb.com/missoula/ballpark/yoga-in-the-ballpark, or directly at http://bit.ly/OPAFevents.

For each event, $20 tickets include a yoga class led by certified yoga instructors and light, healthy fare to enjoy post workout. Stadium gates will open at 9:30am for a 10:00am class. Early registration and arrival are encouraged. Mimosas and other beverages will be available for purchase to enjoy with your meal and fellow yogis. All participants must bring their own yoga mat. Additional equipment such as a strap or block may be utilized but are not required.

Through the support of Yoga in the Ballpark's headline sponsor, VRTX Fitness, Five Valleys Special Olympics and their athletes will be provided tickets to each Yoga in the Park event. In addition, added to the standard $20 ticket option, each event will have an option for patrons to purchase a $25 ticket, with $5 donated directly back to the Five Valleys Special Olympics organization.

Five Valleys Special Olympics serves over 400 athletes in Hamilton, Missoula, Polson, Ronan, and many towns in between, providing year-round sports training, athletic competition, and health-related programming for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics changes lives through the power of sport by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect. Learn more about SOMT here: https://www.somt.org/five-valleys-area/

"We at VRTX Fitness are super excited to have the community join us for Yoga in the Ballpark! Bring your mat and some friends to help us support Five Valleys Special Olympics." said VRTX Fitness Owner, René Nazelrod. "VRTX Fitness is a place to explore fitness, grow relationships and create wellness through positive and challenging programs. We are locally owned and are here to support the Missoula community."

Located a stone throw from Ogren Park Allegiance Field (255 S Russell), VRTX Fitness represents the intersection between health and fitness. Seeing a need in the Missoula market for a bold, premier fitness facility for community members to nurture their inner athlete, VRTX was born. Learn more about VRTX Fitness at https://vrtxfitness.com, and by following their social media platforms on www.instagram.com/vrtx.fitness or www.facebook.com/VRTX.Fitness.Missoula.

All ages and abilities are welcome to join. There will be an additional instructor leading 'modifications' for those less experienced participants.

Tickets available now at: http://bit.ly/OPAFevents

Opening Day of the PaddleHeads' 48-game home slate is tabbed for May 22, with the first month of games set at 50% capacity, and a limited number of season tickets available, fans are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations. Tickets are available now online at http://bit.ly/GETTIX21 or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

