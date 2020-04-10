PaddleHeads Unveil On-Field Uniforms

April 10, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release





MISSOULA, MT: The Missoula PaddleHeads unveiled their new on-field uniforms as preparations for the 2020 season continue despite the COVID-19 crisis. Originally planned as a fashion show community event, the PaddleHeads revealed their new on field identity through www.gopaddleheads.com and their social media. Former Osprey and Diamondbacks top prospect Liover Peugero joined the PaddleHeads in modeling our new branded jerseys for this special event (link to video here: https://youtu.be/o6HcPAe1H8c).

"We are very proud of our new look," explained PaddleHeads' Vice President Matt Ellis. "Our goals with our on-field jerseys was the same as with our logos. To develop jerseys that represent Missoula's lifestyle, natural surroundings, and convey our heart and soul. We feel like we have done that with our Zootown road jersey, our tie-die alternate jersey, our state logo represented on all the jersey sleeves, and our baseball traditional pinstripe home look. Our players will be proud to represent Missoula + Zootown throughout the Pioneer League wearing these uniforms, as they have already told us so."

Fans are getting a one-time special opportunity to purchase personalized, authentic, on-field uniforms until May 8th (through this link https://bit.ly/2URy05i). For only $125, fans will get:

- A customized home, road, or tie-die alternate jersey with their favorite number and option for their last name printed on the back

- An invitation to an exclusive locker room jersey pickup event - your jersey will be hanging in a PaddleHeads Locker with your name over the locker - great photo memory opportunity!

- 4 tickets to PaddleHeads opening night

- 4 undated ticket vouchers for any 2020 home game

- Entry into a Rawlings custom glove giveaway (over $350 value)

- 20% off a future purchase from the PaddleHeads' store.

Thus far, the process of rolling out the PaddleHeads' branding elements has been gradual. The PaddleHeads' name and logos were released in early November, which they were later crowned "Best New Look" in all of Minor League Baseball through a nationwide fan vote. On Friday, the club unveiled its uniforms, featuring five jerseys - including primary home and road jerseys, a tie-die alternate, and a duo of alternates that will be used on-field beyond 2020.

The "Home" jersey is a traditional forest green pinstripe with the PaddleHeads script and paddle bat logo across the front. The PaddleHeads "State" logo is on the sleeve as it is on all of the team's jerseys.

The "Road" jersey which will be worn at home, as well, is a black top with "Zootown" across the chest. The PaddleHeads "State" logo is on the sleeve and the jersey features the PaddleHeads special Neon Orange trim. The "Alternate Tie-Die" jersey will be worn at home and on the road. This jersey is a break from the traditional baseball jersey and features the PaddleHeads "Peace" Logo on the heart of the jersey surrounded by a splendid blend of PaddleHeads official colors in tie-die. Again the "State" logo is on the sleeve.

The other two jerseys are "Alternate Greys". One is a button down with Forest Green trim and Missoula across the chest. The "M" in Missoula is the PaddleHeads "M" logo with the antlers. The other grey is the only pull over jersey of the bunch. It features a more traditional "Missoula" across the chest but has a special PaddleHeads antler design on the neck line and ends of both sleeves. Again the "State" logo is featured on the sleeves of both. The pullover grey will be used as a batting practice jersey more often than on field. However, both greys will be featured on the road more than at home.

As the PaddleHeads continue to prepare for the 2020 season, fans can look forward to the naming and reveal of the club's new mascot, extraordinary promotional schedule, alongside returning and original theme nights. The "Best New Look" PaddleHeads are currently set to kick of the 2020 season with their home season on Friday, June 19 when the PaddleHeads take on the Idaho Falls Chukars. Season tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now at the MSO Hub located at 140 N. Higgins, online at GoPaddleHeads.com, and by phone at (406) 543-3300.

