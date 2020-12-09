PaddleHeads to Host Donation Drive to Benefit Missoula Youth Homes

Wednesday, the PaddleHeads announced their Donation Drive to benefit Missoula Youth Homes, taking place on December 16th, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

We invite the entire Missoula community to join us as we celebrate this Season of Giving and ask that you help with what they need, we'll help with what they want. Missoula Youth Homes' basic needs are: personal hygiene items for boys and girls, twin sheets and comforter sets, socks, household items and movie, bowling, skiing or swimming passes. The PaddleHeads also recognize the joy in receiving a gift. Because of this, in honor of their Season Ticket Holders, the PaddleHeads are kicking off the Donation Drive with $1,000 in gift cards and Christmas Presents to Missoula Youth Homes.

EVENT DETAILS:

DONATION DRIVE at Ogren Park Allegiance Field - December 16th - 4:00pm to 7:00pm

- The celebration will be a drive-thru-drop-off-photo-op party at Ogren Park Allegiance Field parking lot. There will be signs and special elves to direct you through each stop.

- STOP #1 - Donation Station for Missoula Youth Homes

- STOP #2 - Holiday Photo Booth Opportunity

o We have the perfect set up for you to take a couple Christmas Card worthy photos!

- DONATION NEEDS: personal hygiene items for boys and girls, twin sheets and comforter sets, socks, household items and movie, bowling, skiing or swimming passes. Missoula Youth Homes will gladly accept any donation, but these are their largest areas of need.

