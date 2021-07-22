PaddleHeads Tally 16 Hits in Victory over Voyagers

Great Falls, MT.- The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a six-game road slate opposite the Great Falls Voyagers on Wednesday night at Centene Stadium in the Electric City. Missoula would be kept off the board in the first inning, but it would prove to not be a common occurrence as the PaddleHeads offense would control the game for a large portion of the contest in a 15-2 victory.

The Voyagers would tie the game at 1 apiece in the bottom of the second inning on a solo home run from Ben Norman. Missoula would make sure that would be as close as Great Falls would come to the lead however as the next 14 runs would be scored by the PaddleHeads.

It would prove to be an unrelenting attack for Missoula that saw production up, and down the order. Six separate batters would finish with at least 2 hits in the game finishing with 16 in total. Furthermore, Missoula would also draw 10 walks as a team in the game.

The batters in the top third of the PaddleHeads order would do a large portion of the damage as Cameron Thompson, Luke Navigato, and Clay Fisher finished 7-13 combined with 5 walks, and 5 driven in. Fisher would do the bulk of the damage with a pair of home runs in the third and eighth innings finishing 3-for-4 with three driven in.

A five-run rally in the seventh inning would be Missoula's largest of the game and would put the finishing touches on a fantastic night offensively. Aaron Bond would start the inning off with a bang hitting a towering blast into right center field to lead off the frame. The Indiana native finished 2-for-5. Brandon Riley delivered the knockout blow in the inning with two-outs on a three-run double that made the score 13-1.

The Voyagers would manage to tack on a run in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game already well in hand, but that will not take away from the performance of the PaddleHeads bullpen that kept the Voyagers at bay all night long.

Domingo Pena exited the game in the beginning of the third inning unexpectedly due to an injury which presented a challenge as the PaddleHeads relivers were put into action early. Missoula's pen would pass the test however with flying colors keeping Great Falls off the board for the next six innings leading up to the ninth.

Highlighting the efforts of the PaddleHeads relivers was the left-hander, Jason Seever. The former Arizona Wildcat would not allow a run over four innings of work on two hits. The Bay Area native has been sensational for Missoula as both a reliver, and starter having not allowed a run in 10 2/3 inning thus far this season.

Missoula (37-15) will look to keep the momentum rolling in game 2 of the series opposite the Voyagers (20- 32). Catch every pitch of the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

