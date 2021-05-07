PaddleHeads, SWX Renew Regional TV Partnership

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads and SWX announced today that the two parties will continue their partnership and combine forces to broadcast Missoula PaddleHeads home games over SWX's Montana Statewide network on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights (24 games) in 2021. The state-wide deal makes the Missoula PaddleHeads the only team in the Pioneer League, and the only team in Independent Professional Baseball with a deal of its magnitude.

This agreement, plus annual stadium renovations made by the PaddleHeads, will provide the baseball fans with considerable opportunity to continue and grow the fan experience at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Fans attending games will be able to watch real-time replays, see highlights of the current and past games, have updated player stats as the game progresses, and watch the live game action on mobile devices through the PaddleHeads' streaming service (via gopaddleheads.com) and the Watch SWX app.

"Baseball is back! We are excited to announce today that baseball will also be back in almost 400,000 homes in Montana through our SWX Regional TV Broadcast schedule," said PaddleHeads' Vice President Matt Ellis. "SWX is a great partner of Missoula PaddleHeads baseball. We look forward to fans all over our great State being able to follow our PaddleHeads team throughout the season. The Pioneer League product is as good as ever, and this affords fans all over the state to bring professional baseball into their living room."

The Thursday through Saturday PaddleHeads home games this season will be broadcast live and in their entirety. Each broadcast will include a pre and post-game show. The home games will be simulcast with the radio broadcast through ESPN Montana in Missoula.

All broadcasts will be ran by a two-person team. Led by the "Voice of the PaddleHeads," Geoff Safford, as the primary play by play broadcaster, joined by a rotation of regional talent filling the color commentator role with local SWX personalities, and local celebrities in media or sports.

SWX is one of America's leading local sports networks, broadcasting hundreds of events each year across the northwest. You can view SWX Montana live sports broadcasts by tuning in over the air to channel 23.3 in Missoula and Kalispell, channel 18.3 in Bozeman and Butte, channel 5.3 in Great Falls, channel 21.3 in Helena and channel 8.2 in Billings. Charter Cable subscribers can watch on channel 199 for all markets outside of Billings, who can find SWX on Billings Charter channel 503.

Opening Day of the PaddleHeads' 48-game home slate is tabbed for May 22, with the first month of games set at 50% capacity, and a limited number of season tickets available, fans are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations. Tickets are available now online at http://bit.ly/GETTIX21 or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

As the PaddleHeads' season is just around the corner, the "Adopt-a-PaddleHead" host family program is in need of area families who are interested in potentially housing a player(s) or field staff member for the upcoming 2021 season that begins May 22.

Interested families are encouraged to contact the Missoula PaddleHeads at (406) 543-3300 with any questions - and can apply to the Adopt-a-PaddleHead program via the link below, by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N. Higgins), or by emailing dkulaski@gopaddleheads.com.

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.

