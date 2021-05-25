PaddleHeads Sweep Double-Header Monday Opposite Great Falls

Missoula, MT. -After rain delayed the continuation of a three-game series against the Voyagers Sunday, The Missoula PaddleHeads Professional Baseball Club was back at it with a doubleheader on Tuesday opposite Great Falls. Behind stellar pitching, and explosive offense the PaddleHeads would take both games to improve their record to (3-0) in the early portions of the seasons.

Game one would be a low scoring affair that saw Missoula and Great Falls locked in a tight game. Neither team would lead by more than a pair of runs over the course of the contest. In the end, a pair of extra base hits from the PaddleHeads offense would be the difference in a 3-1 victory.

The offense kicked into gear in the second inning thanks to a solo home run from Matt Warkentin to make the score 1-0. The home run for the Canada native was the first of his professional career. With the score tied at 1-1 in the fourth inning, Jay Hayes would get in on the act with an RBI double off the right field wall which would give Missoula the lead for good.

Starter Kevin Hilton made sure that the three runs scored by Missoula in the game would be enough in five solid innings of work. The Southern California native allowed only one run on five hits over those innings while striking out 4. Mark Simon was also solid out of the pen earning a five out save in 1 2/3 innings of work.

Pitching in game 2 would steal the headlines as Missoula's staff would compile an astounding 17 strikeouts over seven innings in a 10-0 win. Domingo Pena was the highlight finishing with 10 strikeouts in just four innings pitched. The native of the Dominican Republic recorded all but two outs in the outing via a strikeout earning the win.

A four-run rally in the third inning would put the game out of reach making the score 8-0. The highlight of the inning would be a towering two-run blast off the bat of Daniel Nevarez who would finish the game 2-for-4. Luke Navigato was also stellar at the plate finishing 3-for-3. Aaron Bond, and Tristen Carranza also chipped in finishing 2-for-3.

The PaddleHeads will continue the regular season on Wednesday May 26 opposite the defending Pioneer League Champion Idaho Falls Chukars to begin a three-game series. Highlighting special promotions at the park Wednesday will be a Daddy Daughter Date Night that will feature stadium specials just for you. It will also be our first Woof Wednsesday of the season. Thanks to our friends at Scheel's and U104.5, all dogs will be allowed into the ballpark to add to the excitement of PaddleHeads baseball. Gates open at 6:05 with first pitch slated for 7:05. Hear all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 FM.

