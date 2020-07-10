PaddleHeads Support Health Dept. Decision; Update Mask Policy

July 10, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release





MISSOULA, MT: Thursday, the Missoula City-County Board of Health passed a rule, effectively immediately, mandating face coverings in indoor public spaces to reduce the spread of COVID-19. In support of the Missoula City-County Health Department decision, the Missoula PaddleHeads will now require face coverings to be worn by patrons at all stadium events - only while entering and exiting the facility, using stadium facilities, or while on the stadium concourse. Stadium goers who do not have a mask on hand, will be provided one at the Ogren Park Allegiance Field gates by a PaddleHeads' staff member, and will be allowed to remove their masks once they are stationary in their socially distant seating locations.

"The Missoula PaddleHeads support the decision made by Missoula Public Health yesterday to make face coverings mandatory for indoor public spaces," explained PaddleHeads' VP Matt Ellis. "Therefore, we are going to follow the order at Ogren Park Allegiance Field effective immediately. The safety of our community, patrons, staff, and events are our priority. We realize that doing our part to help stop the spread of the virus is the right thing to do for the welfare of our community. We thank Missoula Public Health for their leadership and ask our event goers to honor our policy starting today. Thank you to the Missoula community for all you do to help make this a safe place for us all."

The PaddleHeads' look forward to continuing to provide safe, fun, affordable entertainment to Western Montana all summer long, through the continuation of their three weekly events: Trivia Tuesday, Centerfield Cinema, and Friday Happy Hour. Stay tuned to GoPaddleHeads.com, and all PaddleHeads' social media platforms for upcoming announcements on additional can't-miss events to be held at the cross roads of the Clark Fork River and the Bitterroot Railway.

