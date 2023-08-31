PaddleHeads Split Twin Bill Opposite Great Falls
August 31, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads got their week kicked off on Wednesday night in a double header opposite the Great Falls Voyagers. Game 1 would feature a slow start for both offenses as neither team would tally a run in the 1st 2 innings. To say Great Falls would figure things out in the 3rd inning would be an understatement as a huge rally would lead the Voyagers to an advantage they would never give up. Game 2 saw the PaddleHeads bring calm to the waters however behind a showcase performance from their ace Alfredo Villa.
The Voyagers would tally 9 hits in a huge rally in the 3rd inning in game 1 to jump out to a 9 run lead. The PaddleHeads would have their chances to tally runs through the evening but would be held off the board in game 1 in a 10-0 defeat. Missoula would turn things around in game 2 however, immediately finding success in the first inning with the long ball. This work in the early going would prove to be plenty for Villa who would take Missoula through the 7-inning game on the hill all the way through. This allowed Missoula to cruise to a win in game 2 to get the split of the double header by a tally of 9-2.
