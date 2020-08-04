PaddleHeads Slide into Om with Yoga in the Ballpark

Today, the Missoula PaddleHeads announced their new monthly event, Yoga in the Ballpark. Three installments are scheduled for Sunday August 23rd, Sunday September 13th, and Sunday October 4th at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Join the Missoula PaddleHeads and our Yogi Community as we embark on a morning of yoga, a light brunch, mimosas, and shared prana on the field. Tickets for all three dates are on sale now through gopaddleheads.com, or directly at https://bit.ly/3htTKwt.

For each event, $20 tickets include a yoga class led by community professionals and light, healthy fare to enjoy post workout. Stadium gates will open at 9:30am for a 10:00am class. Early registration and arrival are encouraged. Mimosas and other beverages will be available for purchase to enjoy with your meal and fellow yogis. All participants must bring their own yoga mat. Additional equipment such as a strap or block may be utilized but are not required.

The PaddleHeads have added an extra incentive for yogis who fully embrace Downward Dugout. Anyone who attends all three events will be immediately entered to win an inflatable Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP), and paddle - over a $500 value!

All ages and abilities are welcome to join. There will be an additional instructor leading 'modifications' for those less experienced participants.

Tickets available now at: https://bit.ly/3htTKwt

