PaddleHeads Sign Vonderschmidt to Contract

May 26, 2021







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads Professional Baseball Club Announced a roster move on Wednesday afternoon with the signing of pitcher Matt Vonderschmidt. The native of Georgia will be making his first appearance in professional baseball after a successful collegiate career at Piedmont College that ended in 2019.

While at Piedmont, Vonderschmidt held a career 4.29 ERA in 67 appearances as a reliver. Vonderschmidt enjoyed his best season in 2019 when he finished 4-1 with a 1.16 ERA in 20 appearances. In 31 innings Vonderschmidt boasted a fantastic strikeout to walk ratio finishing with 38 punchouts to go along with only six walks.

The PaddleHeads will open a three game series at home on Wednesday evening opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. Special Promotions at the park will include a Daddy Daughter Date Night that will feature stadium specials just for you. It will also be our first Woof Wednesday of the season. Thanks to our friends at U 104.5, and Scheel's, all dogs will be allowed into the park to add to the excitement that professional baseball provides. Listen in to the broadcast on ESPN Missoula 102.9 FM. Pregame is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m.

