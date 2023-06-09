PaddleHeads Score 16 Runs on 19 Hits in Onslaught Against Voyagers

June 9, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







The PaddleHeads' first inning offensive performance alone was enough to defeat a Great Falls squad that was held to five runs by starting pitcher Kelvan Pilot, assisted by Mark Timmins and Mitch Sparks out of the bullpen. The PaddleHeads know no mercy, though, as the bats stayed hot, tallying a final score of 16 to 5.

As the moose bell echoed through the stadium, Pilot delivered the first pitch of the game - a convincing swinging strike. Pilot continued to make quick work of the top of the Voyagers lineup, retiring the side in the top of the first inning. Pilot allowed four hits, three earned runs, and struck out four across 6.1 innings.

Mark Timmins and Mitch Sparks provided relief down the stretch. Timmins, who currently posts a 0.79 ERA across 11.1 total innings out of the bullpen, allowed his first and only run of the season. Sparks allowed one run and struck out one across two innings.

The PaddleHeads' relentless offensive fire power was on full display as the team tallied double-digit runs for the seventh time in 16 games. Jayson Newman-Dodd went three-for-five at the plate, posting a team-high five RBIs. Newman-Dodd knocked two extra base hits in the form of a stand-up double and a solo homerun.

Centerfielder Keaton Greenwalt added four RBIs on three well-hit singles. Third baseman Cam Thompson pitched in two more after going three-for-five at the plate. Consistent as always, second baseman Patrick Chung went four-for-six with a double and an RBI.

Shortstop Kamron Willman flashed the leather and the wheels, demonstrating his athleticism on both sides of the ball. Both of Willman's hits in his two-for-four outing took the shape of doubles, bringing across 2 RBIs.

Catcher Sam Olsson recorded the first hit of his professional career, shooting a double down the third-base line in his PaddleHead debut.

Last week, The PaddleHeads won five games and scored 76 runs in their first six home games of the season.

With five more home games on deck, the PaddleHeads are already outpacing the thunderous performance from their inaugural homestand. The energy promises to return to Ogren Park Allegiance Field for next Thursday's Pride Night celebration, featuring specialty jerseys and colorful festivities.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.