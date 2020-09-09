PaddleHeads, Roxy Theater Announce Centerfield Cinema: Concert Series

The Missoula PaddleHeads, in conjunction with The Roxy Theater have announced an additional wrinkle to one of Missoula's new, favorite traditions, Centerfield Cinema. On Wednesday, September 16th and Wednesday, September 30th - Centerfield Cinema: Concert Series will have the outfield grass of Ogren Park Allegiance Field shaking from the dancing feet of Missoulians. First on the docket, the 2008 Martin Scorsese tour documentary, Shine a Light (Rolling Stones) - followed by the 1973, David Bowie concert documentary, Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. Gates for both showings will open at 5:30pm, with a 7:00pm start time. Tickets for Centerfield Cinema Concert Series are available now at www.gopaddleheads.com or directly through this link - https://bit.ly/2Yh8LKj.

"Ever since our first Centerfield Cinema showing of Prince's Purple Rain, and the truly magical feeling of watching hundreds of Missoulians put on their socially distant dancing shoes, the desire for live music in Missoula was evident." said PaddleHeads' Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Taylor Rush. "Where we can't quite bring the 'real thing' to our amazing community, we knew we had to bring the next best thing, and we can' t wait to see Missoula rocking out in our outfield."

Tickets for all September Centerfield Cinema titles, and the newly added Centerfield Cinema: Concert Series are available now at www.gopaddleheads.com.

The safety of the Missoula community is our utmost priority. A full COVID-19 Readiness Plan has been created by the Missoula PaddleHeads for reopening the venue cautiously, safely, and responsibly, and can be found at www.gopaddleheads.com. The execution of this plan includes: social distancing and crowd control measures, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff. Mandatory face coverings while walking around the facility, diligently practice social distancing at all times, and asked to stay home if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Stay tuned for the upcoming schedule of movies that will be brought to you on the big screen, and a full list of spectacular events at Ogren Park Allegiance Field for the remainder of the summer, and throughout the fall.

