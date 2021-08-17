PaddleHeads Return Home with Best Promotions to Date

Missoula, MT. - As the 2021 Pioneer League regular season inches towards its conclusion, baseball fans in the Garden City can gear up for a promotion packed six-game stint - August 18 through August 23 - as the playoff bound PaddleHeads square off with the Boise Hawks and Great Falls Voyagers for a pair of three game matchups. Tickets available online at bit.ly/GETTIX21, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Wednesday, August 18 | Woof Wednesday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start

That's right, thanks to our sponsors, SHEELS and Trail 103.3, every Wednesday we celebrate the furry members of your family. Bring your best friend and enjoy some PaddleHeads baseball.

Thursday, August 19 | MURDER MYSTERY NIGHT & Thirsty Thursday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start

Thursdays are PACKED this year. Alongside our partner 94.9 KYSS FM, enjoy $4 drafts and additional drink specials all night long. Join us this week for a the classic "Who done it?" as Ogren Park Allegiance Field will transform into an all-out murder mystery game, with participation from everyone, even the players! Friday, August 20 | Tie Dye Night T-Shirt Giveaway | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start One of the most fun, creative promotions of the summer! The first 750 fans will receive a free PaddleHeads t- shirt - THEN - have the opportunity to tie dye their shirts, at the stadium! Thanks to Garage Tees for making this evening possible.

Saturday, August 21 | Free Beer Night & Launch-A-Ball | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start

It's simple. Wear our commemorative "I Love Free Beer" t-shirt from our first Free Beer Night (or by a new one) - and beer is free from first pitch until our opponent scores a run! Experience the return of a fan favorite promotion, Launch-A-Ball. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - launch your balls at targets for a chance to win HUGE prizes. Launch-A-Ball Extravaganza will have a guaranteed $500 winner - if you wear a Hawaiian Shirt you get a FREE Launch-A-Ball, if you purchased Fireworks Tickets at the premium price, you get TWO FREE Launch-A-Balls.

Sunday, August 22 | Float to the Ballpark & Dry Bag Giveaway | 4:00pm Gates, 5:05 Start

Alongside Clark Fork Coalition, join us as we set off to eclipse last year's number of 6,000lb cleaned out of the Clark Fork River in our first annual River Clean Up. The River Cleanup will be from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, and all volunteers will receive a ticket to Sunday's game! To register for the River Clean Up, visit: https://www.milb.com/missoula/ballpark/river-clean-up Every Sunday, thanks to ATG Cognizant & Eagle 93.3, kids 10 and under (with an accompanying adult) are completely FREE! Bring out the entire family and enjoy fun, family centric entertainment.

Monday, August 23 | Missoula Monday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start

Alongside Stockman Bank, each Monday throughout the 2021 season, join us in celebrating local non-profits. Help us, help local organizations as we donate 50% of select group sales to participating non-profits. Additionally, every dollar raised will be matched by the PaddleHeads to each organization!

