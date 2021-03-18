PaddleHeads Pen Second Trade of the Week

March 18, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - Today, following Monday's historic trade to acquire Zac Almond, the Missoula PaddleHeads announced they have come to terms with the New Jersey Jackals to receive John Toppa (OF) and Keven Long (P), for future considerations.

A 6'1" 209lbs, 23-year-old, and 4-year starting outfielder for UCONN (2016-2019), John Toppa will bring versatility and tremendous leadership to the PaddleHeads' outfield. Toppa, a 2-year captain for the Huskies of the Big East Conference, finished his career with 222 games played, a batting average of .296, 237 hits, 100 RBI and 43 stolen bases. The right-handed hitter, capped off his Senior season with a bang, producing a slash line of .326/.433/.438.

Toppa is a huge acquisition for our developing roster, and I can't wait to get him on the field." said PaddleHeads' Manager Michael Schlact. "John brings a solid set of all around tools, and uncanny leadership skills. He's a fierce competitor, and is a great piece for us as we continue to build our DNA of a championship driven culture."

Keven Long, a 6'2" 203lbs, RHP by way of Southeaster University will look to bring his reliable arm, and impeccable work ethic to the PaddleHeads' pitching staff. Long closed out his Senior season with the SEU Fire making 16 appearances, hurling 89.2 innings with 88 strikeouts, and an ERA of 2.31. Keven's 2019 campaign set season bests of 8.2 IP, 11 SO, 0 walks, and 1 hits.

"Keven brings the type of makeup and skill set on the rubber that I can't wait to work with." said Schlact. "He's got a really solid, reliable arm, and the stamina, focus, and determination to be a high quality innings eater in our rotation, this season."

After the second transaction in four days, the PaddleHeads' Baseball Operations team of Michael Schlact and George Horton don't plan on slowing down, and are looking to continue to make waves. PaddleHeads' fans can expect consistent and frequent news as the 2021 roster takes shape.

With Opening Day of the PaddleHeads' 2021 season tabbed for May 22, a limited number Season Ticket packages remain, and fans are encouraged to act quickly to ensure they don't mis s a minute of the action. Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on player signings, promotions and event announcements, and the latest happenings around the franchise.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 18, 2021

PaddleHeads Pen Second Trade of the Week - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.