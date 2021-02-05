PaddleHeads Named Downtown Business of the Year

Missoula, MT. - Friday, the Missoula Downtown Association (MDA) Board of Directors presented six special awards to people, and organizations that have done extraordinary things for Downtown Missoula in 2020. Since 1986, MDA has carried the tradition of celebrating those who provide a positive impact in Downtown Missoula. This year, for the first time in franchise history, the Missoula PaddleHeads have been named Downtown Business of the Year!

"The Missoula PaddleHeads, under the direction of new owners Peter & Susan Crampton Davis, were named the Downtown Business of the Year for 2020, despite cancellation of baseball for the year. The PaddleHeads creative new opportunities for Missoulians to enjoy all the things they love at the ballpark, including movies, yoga, trivia nights, golf, and even a river cleanup, where they collected more than 6,000 pounds of garbage.

'When most minor-league ballparks across the country went dark, the PaddleHeads completely shifted their entire operations to stay active and connected,' said Ashley Larkin, President of the MDA Board of Directors. 'What they did this year was unheard of and absolutely amazing.'" - From Friday's MDA release.

To celebrate this honor, the PaddleHeads are doing something they have never done before - launching an Opening Day Flash Sale. Now, through Tuesday, February 9, 2021, fans will have the opportunity to secure their seats for Opening Day, the official on-field debut of the PaddleHeads, and the return of Professional Baseball to the Garden City. The Opening Day Flash Sale is running now at: http://bit.ly/OpeningDayFS

"To say we are honored by this award, would be a massive understatement," said PaddleHeads' Director of Marketing and Public Relations Taylor Rush. "Through a year of unknowns, challenges, and 'firsts', our staff and our community rallied together like never before, through this togetherness, we were able to create some incredibly special moments and memories in 2020 that we will carry with us for years to come."

Earlier this month, the PaddleHeads' announced their expanded 96-game 2021 schedule, and fans still have time to capitalize on a huge opportunity. Until Sunday, February 28, all Season Ticket purchases will remain at the fixed 76- game price structure - that's 10 FREE home games - as an additional benefit, all Season Tickets purchased before the February 28 deadline will receive FREE parking! Free games, and free parking means up to a $375 savings!

Learn more about Season Tickets by calling 406-543-3300, visiting the MSO Hub, or online here:

https://www.milb.com/missoula/tickets/season-tickets.

Download the PaddleHeads 2021 Schedule PDF here:

https://www.milb.com/missoula/news/baseball-is-back-paddleheads-announce-2021-schedule

Season Tickets and Membership Plans for the 2021 season are on sale now at the MSO Hub - 140 N Higgins, by calling 405-543-3300 and online at www.gopaddleheads.com. For more information and a complete schedule, visit us online, any of the PaddleHeads' social media platforms, or by calling the MSO Hub.

