PaddleHeads Move to 4-1 to Remain in First Place

Missoula, MT. - After having the opening game of the series delayed on Wednesday due to rain, the Missoula PaddleHeads Professional Baseball Club got back to work on Thursday evening against the Idaho Falls Chukars in a double-header. The twin bill would tell two completely different stories with the two sides splitting the two-game set.

The Chukars attack would score early, and often in game one running away with a 14-0 victory. Idaho Falls would score in each of the game's first four innings jumping out to an 11-0 advantage and would not look back. 5 batters in the Chukar order finished with at least one two hits in the game while Missoula would tally only two hits total.

Missoula would bounce back in game 2 behind solid pitching throughout. Andrew Bash would get the ball first in his first professional start and would look solid in four innings of work allowing only one run on three hits while striking out four.

The bullpen combination of Mike Simon, and Dazon Cole would finish the job in three shoutout innings as the offense did just enough in a 2-1 win.

Jared Akins got the PaddleHeads on the board with his second home run of the season in the second giving Missoula a 1- 0 lead. Akins would finish the game 2-for-2 with an RBI and run scored. The offense would go quiet until the sixth when Zack Almond delivered in a clutch situation with an RBI double that brought home what would prove to be the winning run.

With the victory, Missoula improved its record to (4-1) and sits atop the North Division standings. The rubber matchup of the series Friday is set to feature opening day starter Andy Toelken getting the baseball for the second time this season.

