PaddleHeads, Missoula Freestyle Team Announce TGR: Make Believe Premiere

MISSOULA, MT: On Friday, October 9th, join the PaddleHeads as they partner with Teton Gravity Research (TGR) and the Missoula Freestyle Team to bring their new ski and snowboard film Make Believe to Ogren Park Allegiance Field, for a night of social stoke in a physically distanced setting. Get hyped for winter with Make Believe on the huge HD screen - this is a limited capacity event with ample opportunities for social distancing, plus prize giveaways from TGR's partners at Sierra Nevada, Atomic, Volkl, The North Face, Yeti and more. Tickets available now at: http://bit.ly/TGR-Missoula.

About the film: Sometimes it comes in the form of a photograph, a chance encounter on a chairlift, or a glimpse at a mountain never seen before. When combined with motivation, the spark of inspiration becomes a dream, and when pursued gives our lives a new purpose. For 25 years TGR has focused on turning Make Believe into reality, from exploring powder stashes in our backyard playground to first descents on unnamed peaks, the ethos of "live the dream" has defined our adventures.

"MAKE BELIEVE" celebrates today's athletes who have committed to this ethos, the ones who have fallen deeply in love with the mountain life, the people who have chosen to live their lives in a particular way, from inception to reality, the ones who choose to make and believe in their dreams.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: https://youtu.be/oTib5NzQSgY.

Four ticketing options are available to patrons:

- $400 Limited Capacity VIP Experience for up to 6 guests, includes: personal firepit, complimentary beers from the host - Sierra Nevada, custom TGR x YETI Ramblers for the entire group, early stadium access for an athlete or production crew Q&A, and more!

- $55 - on-field 10'x10' social distanced squares for up to four people.

- $100 - on-field 20 'x10' social distanced squares for up to eight people.

- $15 adults, $10 for 15 and under, and children 5 and under are free - Individual GA tickets in the seating bowl.

As we prepare for another amazing winter in the mountains, the safety of the Missoula community is our utmost priority. A full COVID-19 Readiness Plan has been created by the Missoula PaddleHeads for reopening the venue cautiously, safely, and responsibly, and can be found at www.gopaddleheads.com . The execution of this plan includes: social distancing and crowd control measures, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff. Mandatory face coverings while walking around the facility, diligently practice social distancing at all times, and asked to stay home if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Stay tuned for the upcoming schedule of movies that will be brought to you on the big screen, and a full list of spectacular events at Ogren Park Allegiance Field for the remainder of the summer, and throughout the fall.

