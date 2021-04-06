PaddleHeads Launch Single Game Ticket Sales, Promotions Calendar

Missoula, MT. - Missoula, BASEBALL IS BACK! Today, single game tickets for the Missoula PaddleHeads' 2021 season are officially on-sale. The launch of single game tickets follows yesterday's announcement of a 50% capacity at Ogren Park Allegiance Field to start the 2021 campaign. Accompanying the release of individual ticket sales, the PaddleHeads have unveiled their full slate of promotions for the summer, which is shaping up to be one for the history books. Tickets are available now, online at: http://bit.ly/GETTIX21 or by visiting www.gopaddleheads.com and in-store at: PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

Baseball fans of Western Montana will see the return of community favorite promotions like; Fireworks (July 2, July 30, September 3), Giveaway Nights - Foam Antler "Paddle Night" (May 22), "Float Logo" Bobblehead (July 17), Growler Night (June 26), Tie Dye T-Shirt Night (August 20), River Dry Bag Giveaway (August 1), and Cap Night (August 8). In addition to the promotional staples Missoula has grown to love, fans will be treated to new experiences like; Cash Giveaway (June 12), $100 Strikeout Night (July 16), and FREE Beer Night (May 28 & August 21).

See the PaddleHeads' full Promotions Calendar below:

Can't Miss Promotions

Opening Night Celebration - Moose Antler Giveaway - Saturday, May 22:

Help us celebrate the return of baseball to the Garden City! The first 500 fans through the gate will receive a set of foam "Moose Paddles" to wear proudly while cheering on the PaddleHeads in their on-field debut.

$1 Community Game Tickets - Monday, May 24:

2020 was a challenging year, but we came together as a community and supported each other. You (Missoula), were there for us all summer long - it's our turn to say "THANK YOU" - in a show of our gratitude, all tickets will be $1.

Fireworks Extravaganza - Friday, July 2 + Friday, July 30 + Friday, September 3:

The return of Western Montana's best firework displays is here. Three Firework Extravaganzas are set for the 2021 season, these will sell out fast!

Daddy Daughter Date Night - Wednesday, May 26:

Calling all dads who a wrapped around the finger of their little princess. Join us on May 26 with ticket specials and exclusive experience just for you.

FREE BEER NIGHT - Friday, May 28 & Saturday, August 21:

It's simple. Purchase and wear our commemorative "I Love Free Beer" t-shirt and receive FREE beer until our opponent scores a run!

Osprey Celebration Night - Saturday, June 5:

From 1999 to 2019, Missoula celebrated the Osprey moniker. On June 5, we will continue that celebration. On-field, players will don Osprey uniforms - in-stadium, fans will take in Osprey focused highlights, promotions, and games.

Cash GIVEAWAY - Saturday, June 12:

SHOW ME THE MONEY. We're giving away cold hard cash to everyone in attendance - with a Grand Prize of $1,000 - just for walking in the gates.

Brunch at the Ballpark - Sunday, June 13:

Come brunch it up with us. Mimosas, brunch items in concessions, and specials will be a sure fire highlight of the summer. Who doesn't love brunch?

Bike to the Ballpark - Friday, June 25:

Get those bikes ready. Celebrate two wheels and not four, as we set off for a party to remember with a post-game mobile DJ & Neon bike ride.

Growler Giveaway Night - Saturday, June 26:

Thanks to Cranky Sam Public House and Cherry Creek Media, the first 500 fans (+21) will take home a one-of-a-kind PaddleHeads Growler!

$1 Food Feast Night - Wednesday, July 14:

Experience a feast like none other! All night long, $1 food and drink specials will be sure to fill up your stomach to maximum capacity.

$100 Strikeout Night - Friday, July 16:

It's exactly what it sounds like. After every strikeout by a PaddleHeads pitcher, one lucky fan will win $100. It's never been so easy to win money!

Bobblehead Giveaway "Float Logo" - Saturday, July 17:

Thanks to Missoula Therapy, the first 750 fans will receive the first ever PaddleHeads bobblehead, in the form of our "Floating Moose Logo."

Challenger Baseball Game - Sunday, July 18:

Join us and Bikers Against Bullies for a pre-game event like nonother. Help us celebrate and root on Missoula's Challenger Little League team as they take the field in a pre-game matchup.

Timberjacks Celebration Night - Saturday, July 31:

With names like Charley Pride, Jim Kaat, and Jack McKeon, the Timberjacks brought professional baseball to Missoula from 1956 - 1960. Join us when the PaddleHeads will take the field in full T-Jacks uniforms as we celebrate Western Montana's baseball history all night long.

Float to the Ballpark & Dry Bad Giveaway - Sunday, August 1:

Earlier this year, the PaddleHeads were awarded one of the Top 10 Promotions of the Decade, by MiLB - in recognition of their previous Float to the Ballpark promotion. How could we not bring it back? Join us for a pre-game float of the Clark Fork River, and the first 750 fans in the gate will receive a PaddleHeads Dry Bag!

Indigenous Celebration Game (& Weekend of Events) - Friday, August 13:

In partnership with All Nations Health Center and Clearwater Credit Union, experience a weekend to remember. Friday, the PaddleHeads will don custom jerseys designed by local Native artists (uniforms will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefiting All Nations Health Center). Fans will experience performances, artist displays, and food specials as we celebrate the Indigenous Community.

On Saturday, August 14 (non-baseball event) - join All Nations Health Center for their morning 5k Fun Run, and close out the night with the return of a 2020 fan favorite event, N8VZ Got Talent, talent show!

Tie Dye Night & T-Shirt Giveaway - Friday, August 20:

One of the most fun, creative promotions of the summer. The first 750 fans will receive a free giveaway t-shirt, and then have the opportunity to tie dye it at the stadium!

River Clean Up Game - Sunday, August 22:

Alongside Clark Fork Coalition, join us as we set off to eclipse last year's number of 6,000lb cleaned out of the Clark Fork River in our first annual River Clean Up.

Pride Night - Friday, September 3:

Presented by Missoula Therapy and ABC Fox Montana, join us for a night celebrating love, joy, and inclusion. Capping off the night with a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza!

*Winter Cap Giveaway - Wednesday, September 8: *

Thanks to Donaldson Brothers Ready Mix, the first 750 fans in the gate will receive a free PaddleHeads winter hat!

Fan Appreciation Night - Friday, September 10:

The last game of the regular season. You've spent all summer cheering us on, it's now our turn to cheer you on. A night full of prizes, special promotions, and more!

Weekly Promotions

406 Family Fun Day (Sundays):

Every Sunday, kids 10 and under (with an accompanying adult) are completely FREE! Bring out the entire family and enjoy fun, family centric entertainment.

Missoula Monday:

Each Monday throughout the 2021 season, join us in celebrating local non-profits. Help us, help local organizations as we donate 50% of select group sales to participating non-profits. Additionally, every dollar raised will be matched by the PaddleHeads to each organization!

Woof Wednesday:

That's right, every Wednesday we celebrate the furry members of your family. Bring your best friend and enjoy some PaddleHeads baseball.

Themed Thirsty Thursday:

Thursdays are PACKED this year. Enjoy drink specials all night long. Each game will be themed, with an accompanying pre-game trivia! Fans will be encouraged and rewarding for dressing up!

May 27: 90's Night

June 24: Disney Night

July 1: Superheroes

July 15: The Office

July 29: Wands & Wizards

August 12: Music Theme Night

August 19: Sports

September 2: University of Montana

September 9: Star Wars

Launch-A-Ball (Saturdays & Fireworks Nights):

Experience the return of a fan favorite promotion. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - launch your balls at targets for a chance to win HUGE prizes.

Opening Day of the PaddleHeads' 48-game home slate is tabbed for May 22, with the first month of games set at 50% capacity, and a limited number of season tickets available, fans are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations. Tickets are available now online at http://bit.ly/GETTIX21 or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.

