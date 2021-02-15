PaddleHeads Launch Fireworks Extravaganza Dates for 2021

Missoula, MT. - Monday, the Missoula PaddleHeads released the first glimpse of their 2021 promotional calendar, announcing dates for the annual Fireworks Extravaganza displays, alongside a special 72-hour Flash Sale of fireworks tickets. Missoulians can mark their calendars and prepare for the fan-favorite events on July 2, July 30, and September 3.

With a history of sold-out crowds gathering at Ogren Park Allegiance Field for their firework displays, the PaddleHeads are implementing a 72-hour Flash Sale. For the next three days, fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets to all three Fireworks Extravaganzas, secure their favorite seats, and celebrate the return of professional baseball with a bang. The Fireworks Flash Sale is available now at: http://bit.ly/TICKETFLASH

"There is something amazing about baseball, fireworks, and this community." said PaddleHeads' Director of Marketing and Public Relations Taylor Rush. "The ballpark has such a special feeling in the air on fireworks nights. We get to watch fans, old and young alike, kick back and look up in awe as the valley is filled with incredible sights and sounds. They're our favorite nights of the year, for both our fans, and our staff."

In January, the PaddleHeads' announced their expanded 96 -game 2021 schedule, and fans still have time to capitalize on a huge opportunity. Until Sunday, February 28, all Season Ticket purchases will remain at the fixed 76- game price structure - that's 10 FREE home games - as an additional benefit, all Season Tickets purchased before the February 28 deadline will receive FREE parking! Free games, and free parking means up to a $375 savings! Learn more about Season Tickets by calling 406-543-3300, visiting the MSO Hub, or online here: https://www.milb.com/missoula/tickets/season-tickets.

Download the PaddleHeads 2021 Schedule PDF here: https://www.milb.com/missoula/news/baseball-is-back-paddleheads-announce-2021-schedule

Stay tuned for future announcements regarding the PaddleHeads' promotional calendar across all of their social media platforms, at www.gopaddleheads.com, by phone at 406-543-3300, or by visiting the MSO Hub.

