PaddleHeads Homestand Highlights

May 20, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - After nearly 20 months, baseball is BACK in the Garden City. The long awaited on-field debut of the PaddleHeads is finally here. Missoula is set to kick off the 2021 campaign this Saturday with pair of three game stints - May 22nd to May 24th against the Great Falls Voyagers, and May 26th to May 28th as the PaddleHeads square off with the Idaho Falls Chukars. Tickets available online at bit.ly/GETTIX21, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Saturday, May 22 | OPENING DAY + Moose Antler Giveaway | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Alongside ABC Fox Montana & Missoula Broadcasting, help us celebrate the return of baseball to the Garden City!

The first 500 fans through the gate will receive a set of foam "Moose Paddles" to wear proudly while cheering on the PaddleHeads in their on-field debut, thanks to Trail 103.3.

Every Saturday, we play Launch-A-Ball. Experience the return of a fan favorite promotion. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - launch your balls at targets for a chance to win HUGE prizes.

Sunday, May 23 | KIDS FREE w/ 406 Family Fun Day | 4:06pm Gates, 5:05 Start Thanks to ATG Cognizant & Eagle 93, for every PaddleHeads' Sunday home game, kids 10 and under (with an accompanying adult) are completely FREE! Bring out the entire family and enjoy fun, family centric entertainment.

Monday, May 24 | $1 Ticket Community Night | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start 2020 was a challenging year, but we came together as a community and supported each other. You (Missoula), were there for us all summer long - it's our turn to say "THANK YOU" - in a show of our gratitude, all tickets will be $1.

Wednesday, May 26 | Woof Wednesday & Daddy Daughter Date Night | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Calling all dads who a wrapped around the finger of their little princess. Join us this Wednesday with stadium specials and exclusive experience just for you.

BRING YOUR DOG!

That's right, thanks to Scheels & U104.5, every Wednesday we celebrate the furry members of your family. Bring your best friend and enjoy some PaddleHeads baseball.

Thursday, May 27 | 90's Theme Thirsty Thursday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Thursdays are PACKED this year. Enjoy drink specials all night long. Each game will be themed, with an accompanying pre-game trivia! Fans will be encouraged and rewarding for dressing up in their best 90's gear!

Friday, May 28 | FREE BEER NIGHT | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start It's simple. Purchase and wear our commemorative "I Love Free Beer" t-shirt on our two free beer nights (5/28 & 8/21) and receive FREE beer until our opponent scores a run! Shirts are $28 and good for both games. You must be wearing the t-shirt to receive the free beer. The cost of the shirt does not include price of admission.

There will be a limited quantity of t-shirts available so be sure to snag yours before it's too late!

