PaddleHeads Fall Just Short in Ninth in Loss to Voyagers

Missoula, MT. - Clay Fisher sent a drive deep into the night in the bottom of the ninth inning to cut the Great Falls lead to just 1 on Monday night in the rubber match of a 3-game set. It jolted life into the crowd as Missoula looked to avoid a second consecutive series loss the Voyagers. A few batters later, Nick Gatewood would hit one sharply towards the hole on the right side of the infield with two outs recorded. Jackson Raper would make a sliding stop at second however to take a hit away from Gatewood as Great Falls would hang on for a 9-8 win.

Both teams would battle back-and-forth from the start with Great Falls drawing first blood in the top of the first. Ben Norman got the Voyagers on the board first with a double prior to an RBI single from Kyle Crowl.

Despite the fast start, Missoula would have a quick counter punch in the next half frame.

Clay Fisher would kick off a solid night at the dish with an RBI single to get Missoula on the board in the first on a single up the middle. Jayson Newman would give Missoula a one run advantage a few batters later on a 2- run double laced down the left field line to make the score 3-2. Newman would finish the game 1-for-4.

After both teams exchanged blows in the fourth, Zach Almond would hit his third home run in as many games to give Missoula a 5-3 cushion. Almond has been on a roll in recent days finishing with a hit in each of his last 10 games played. Almond has also hit 6 homers in that span to go along with 17 RBIs. The North Carolina native finished Monday's game 2-for-5.

After the Voyagers took the lead back behind a 3-run rally in the sixth, Fisher would bring the PaddleHeads level in the next inning hitting an opposite field blast to right to tie the game at 6. Fisher would enjoy a fabulous night in a losing effort finishing 3-for-5 with 2 homers, and 4 driven in.

The key inning for Great Falls would come in the top of the eighth as the Voyagers would do just enough to hold off the PaddleHeads in the bottom of the ninth. After a sacrifice fly from Breydon Daniel, Jason Mathews would come through with a clutch 2-out single to tack on a pair of runs to make the score 9-6. That swing would prove to be the difference as Missoula would come up 1 run short in the ninth.

After the dust settled Monday night, the Billings Mustangs (37-44) (19-14) came out of the fray with a 2-game lead in the second half standings over Missoula (52-29) (17-16) and Idaho Falls (51-30) (17-16). The PaddleHeads will now hit the road for a 6-game slate opposite the Ogden Raptors (46-35) (17-16) at Lindquist Field looking to get back on track. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Hear the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

