PaddleHeads Fall in 'Knock Out' to Range Riders
July 27, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT- Runs would be hard to come by for the Glacier Range Riders, and Missoula PaddleHeads on Wednesday night in game 2 of a 6 game set. Both teams would be limited to just 1 run combined ofter the course of the first 4 innings of action. After both teams would scratch runs across in the middle innings, it would be a battle of the bullpens. Despite there being no margin for error on either side in a tie game, both teams would see the score remain deadlocked in regulation leading action to a 'Knockout Round.'
With the game ending tied at 3 in regulation, Keaton Greenwalt of the PaddleHeads, and Dean Miller of the Range Riders would go head-to-head in round 1 of the 'Knockout.' Greenwalt would hit one home run in his round. Miller would tie Greenwalt's effort in Round 1 early but would then see the ball stay in the yard committing 4 straight outs. The former Red Sox product would strike once more on his last swing however hitting a 2nd home run in the round to bring Glacier to a Round 1 win in the 'Knockout' to even the series at a game apiece.
