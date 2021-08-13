PaddleHeads Erase 5 Run Deficit in Victory over Voyagers

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads would trail the Great Falls Voyagers for the majority of the Night in Game 2 of the series in the Garden City. Missoula would be behind 5-0 after the end of the fourth inning and the offense showed no signs of life having not recorded a hit in any of those frames. However, after a bunt single from Jose Reyes in the fifth, the offense would be off and running in a 9-8 victory over Great Falls.

The PaddleHeads would begin their march on the comeback trail in the fifth with a 4-run rally. Cameron Thompson would drive in Reyes in the inning on a home run into right center to cut into the Voyagers lead.

Nick Gatewood would also knock in a run on a single to make the score 5-4. Great Falls would prove to have an answer however a few innings later.

After adding a run in the sixth, the Voyagers would see their lead grow right back to 4 with a two run seventh inning. Riley Jepson would do damage in the frame with a double in the innings a highlight on what was a solid night at the plate for the Canada native. Jepson would finish the game 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. The 8-4 advantage proved to not be enough however as the PaddleHeads would continue to battle.

The game would tighten in the seventh as the PaddleHeads would score 3 to cut the Great Falls advantage to 8-7. RBI singles from Gatewood, and McClain O'Connor would get the party started before Zach Almond would bring in another run on a sacrifice fly. O'Conner would finish the night 2-for-4 and Gatewood would be 2-for-5.

The bottom of the eighth saw Missoula score twice to take their first lead of the night at 9-8. A ground ball from O'Conner would somehow find a hole on the left side of the infield hopping past third baseman Jason Mathews as the PaddleHeads claimed their first lead. After being held without a hit through the first four innings, Missoula would bring home 9 runs on 10 hits over the final 5 to swing the tide in the game.

Domingo Pena would get off to an extremely hot start over the first two innings of the game recording 6 strikeouts over the first two innings of action but would run into trouble in the third. A pair of home runs from Jackson Raper, and Ben Norman would highlight a 4-run inning as Great Falls would take the early 4-0 advantage. The hot start would prove to not be enough however as Missoula would find their footing in the late innings. Raper would finish 2-for-5 while Norman was 1-for-4.

Missoula, and Idaho Falls also climbed to within 2 games of the Billings Mustangs in the second half standings in the North after action concluded on Thursday. The PaddleHeads (49-22) (14-9) will also have a chance to break out the brooms on Friday night in the series finale opposite the Voyagers (27-44) (8-15). Catch the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and SWX Montana.

