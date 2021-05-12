PaddleHeads, Draught Works, Western Cider: A Match Made in Missoula

For Immediate Release | MAY 12, 2021

PaddleHeads, Draught Works, Western Cider: A Match Made in Missoula

Neighbors come together, strike partnerships as the Official Seltzer & Cider of Ogren Park Allegiance Field

Missoula, MT. - In November of 2019, Missoula's baseball team rebranded with a goal to develop a brand that supported, strengthened, and stood alongside all things Missoula. Nineteen months, +$150,000 donated to local nonprofits, +500lb of food donations, +6,000lb of trash collected from the Clark Fork River, +70 community events, and +600 hours of volunteerism later, the PaddleHeads continue that pursuit. Today, in conjunction with Draught Works Brewery and Western Cider, the PaddleHeads are proud to announce a partnership that pegs Draught Works' "Water Works" Hard Seltzer and Western Cider's Hard Cider as the Official Seltzer & Cider of Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

MAY 12, 2021

PaddleHeads, Draught Works, Western Cider: A Match Made in Missoula Neighbors come together, strike partnerships as the Official Seltzer & Cider of Ogren Park Allegiance Field

Missoula, MT. - In November of 2019, Missoula's baseball team rebranded with a goal to develop a brand that supported, strengthened, and stood alongside all things Missoula. Nineteen months, +$150,000 donated to local non-profits, +500lb of food donations, +6,000lb of trash collected from the Clark Fork River, +70 community events, and +600 hours of volunteerism later, the PaddleHeads continue that pursuit. Today, in conjunction with Draught Works Brewery and Western Cider, the PaddleHeads are proud to announce a partnership that pegs Draught Works' "Water Works" Hard Seltzer and Western Cider's Hard Cider as the Official Seltzer & Cider of Ogren Park Allegiance Field. "Western Cider is walking distance to Ogren Park, which has always been a perk of our location." said Western Cider Co-Owner, Matthew LaRubbio.

"We love going to PaddleHeads games and everything their team is doing to host unique events for the community. We are proud to be the official cider of the Missoula PaddleHeads and are grateful they have sought out local beverage producers for their concessions. We look forward to adding to the great experience this baseball field has provided to our town for over two decades."

Western Cider is an award-winning cider maker and tasting room located on the Clark Fork River trail in Missoula, Montana. Their dream was seeded in 2012 when co-founder Michael Billingsley planted a cider apple orchard in Montana's Bitterroot Valley. Now, they have over 5,000 trees to produce traditional ciders, as well as easy going styles made using fruit from the surrounding region.

Western Cider's tasting room is expansive with a beautiful riverside cider garden. They offer seasonally curated cheese plates, food trucks, and a rotating cast of 12 unique ciders. Their staff are all certified cider professionals without pretension - just smiles! Stadium goers will have the opportunity to enjoy Western Cider's Poor Farmer, El Dorado, Ranch Hand, and Fat Robin all summer long. To learn more, find them at www.westerncider.com or on Facebook and Instagram @westerncider.

"When we were posed with the idea of a partnership with the Missoula PaddleHeads, in our minds, it was an obvious Grand Slam, especially in Montana, where we have so much pride in what we put out, and such a deep sense of community statewide." said Draught Works Co-Owner, Paul Marshall.

"It just makes sense to pair a locally made and crafted product like Water Works Hard Seltzer with our locally owned baseball team."

Founded on the philosophy of building better beers, Draught Works Brewery has worked diligently to guarantee only the highest-quality product. Since their inception over 10 years ago, Draught Works has been dedicated to bettering their business and uplifting the greater Missoula area with good vibes, world class beer and seltzer, and community-minded business practices. All summer long, seltzer lovers can soak up the sun and enjoy cans (or buckets) of Water Works Tropical Express, Mountain Berry, and Citrus Cowboy hard seltzers at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Read up about Draught Works at www.draughtworksbrewery.com or follow them on social media at @draughtworks.

"Since our rebranding, it's been priority number one for our franchise to establish ourselves as a true centerpiece, partner, and platform to represent and reflect everything about this amazing community." said PaddleHeads Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Taylor Rush. "Aligning with phenomenal organizations like Draught Works and Western Cider... with their world-class products, incredible staff, and unrivaled visions... we are so excited to see where these partnerships will go."

Opening Day of the PaddleHeads' 48-game home slate is tabbed for May 22, with the first month of games set at 50% capacity, and a limited number of season tickets available, fans are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations. Tickets are available now online at http://bit.ly/GETTIX21 or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

As the PaddleHeads' season is just around the corner, the "Adopt-a-PaddleHead" host family program is in need of area families who are interested in potentially housing a player(s) or field staff member for the upcoming 2021 season that begins May 22. Interested families are encouraged to contact the Missoula PaddleHeads at (406) 543-3300 with any questions - and can apply to the Adopt-a-PaddleHead program via the link below, by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N. Higgins), or by emailing dkulaski@gopaddleheads.com.

