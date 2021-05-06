PaddleHeads Commit $25,000 Match to YWCA Swing Big for Kids Campaign

May 6, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads, in conjunction with YWCA Missoula, have announced the fundraising campaign "Swing Big for Kids" to support the YWCA Youth Activities Program and to "let kids be kids" despite experiencing homelessness and/or domestic violence. The fundraising campaign, will receive a PaddleHeads' $1-for-$1 match, up to $25,000. The "Swing Big for Kids" campaign will run from May 6th to May 21st.

"At The Meadowlark, YWCA Missoula's new family housing and domestic violence shelter, we will have anywhere from 40-60 children living in the building at any given time." said YWCA Communications Coordinator, Becky Margolis. "We know that growing up in a home filled with the sights and sounds of domestic violence, or experiencing the stress of homelessness or food insecurity, can have a profound impact on children. But we also know that because of the brain's ability to adapt and change, we can begin to help these children heal while they are still young and developing. We can't erase painful memories but we can help them to build new positive memories and experiences. One critical way that we do this is by offering enriching, trauma-informed summer and after school programs-- so that kids can just be kids."

Supporters will have two ways/timeframes to donate to the YWCA Missoula Youth Activities Program. The first, through May 6th and May 7th donate to YWCA Missoula's "Missoula Gives" campaign here: Second, May 6th through May 21st donate directly to YWCA Missoula here: During the Swing Big for Kids campaign, every dollar donated will receive a $1-for-$1 match from the PaddleHeads up to $25,000!

YWCA Missoula's comprehensive Youth Services Program serves infants through teenagers. Contributions will cover general operations for the program. Your contribution will help provide:

Weekly activities, including swim lessons and outdoor recreation, for young kids ages 0-5 to participate in with their parents.

Biking lessons and rafting/ water sports for older kids and teens.

Enriching afternoon programs during the week.

Drop-in child care; so that parents can attend meetings with case managers, support groups and counseling.

GUTS! leadership programs for girls and gender-diverse youth in the community.

Together, we can give kids in crisis the chance to learn new skills, build resilience, and regain hope for the future. "Our franchise is more than just a baseball team, we are an active community partner committed to using industry to help others rise, especially in times of difficulty," said PaddleHeads' Director of Marketing & Public Relations, Taylor Rush. "We feel privileged to support the YWCA Missoula. It is every child's basic right to feel safe, valued and protected, and to enjoy being a kid! We hope the great city of Missoula will rally behind this cause, and support this incredibly important program.

Check on your neighbors and friends. If you're concerned that someone might be unsafe and you want to learn how to help support them, call the YWCA crisis line: 406-542-1944.

The "Swing Big for Kids" fundraiser for the YWCA Missoula Youth Activities Program will only run from May 6th to May 21st. Donate directly, double your impact, and support those in need. Opening Day of the PaddleHeads' 48-game home slate is tabbed for May 22, with the first month of games set at 50% capacity, and a limited number of season tickets available, fans are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations. Tickets are available now online at http://bit.ly/GETTIX21 or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.