PaddleHeads, Chukars Postponed Wednesday Due to Weather Conditions

Missoula, MT. - After the PaddleHeads swept their in-state rival, the Great Falls Voyagers, to a league leading 3-0 record - Wednesday's contest against the Idaho Falls Chukars has been postponed due to field conditions from extended exposure to inclement weather.

The two teams will make up Wednesday's game with a doubleheader on Thursday. Gates at 5:00pm, Game 1 at 6:00pm.

Join the PaddleHeads on Thursday for Themed Thirsty Thursday! Pull out your best 90's attire, test your knowledge of 90's trivia pregame, and enjoy $3 domestic drafts and $4 micro drafts ALL NIGHT LONG!

Fans who purchased tickets for Wednesday's home game will receive a "rain check" and can exchange their tickets to any Sunday through Thursday home game during the 2021 season.

Closing out the remainder of the PaddleHeads' debut homestand: Friday, May 28 | FREE BEER NIGHT | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start

It's simple. Purchase and wear our commemorative "I Love Free Beer" t-shirt on our two free beer nights (5/28 & 8/21) and receive FREE beer until our opponent scores a run! Shirts are $28 and good for both games. You must be wearing the t-shirt to receive the free beer. The cost of the shirt does not include price of admission.

There will be a limited quantity of t-shirts available so be sure to snag yours before it's too late!

As the PaddleHeads' season is underway, the "Adopt-a-PaddleHead" host family program is still in need of area families who are interested in potentially housing a player(s) or field staff member for the 2021 season.

Interested families are encouraged to contact the Missoula PaddleHeads at (406) 543-3300 with any questions - and can apply to the Adopt-a-PaddleHead program via the link below, by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N. Higgins), or by emailing dkulaski@gopaddleheads.com.

