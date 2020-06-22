PaddleHeads, Blackfoot Communications Ink New Partnership

MISSOULA, MT: The Missoula PaddleHeads, in conjunction with Blackfoot Communications, have announced their new partnership, tabbing the best outdoor party space in Missoula as the Blackfoot Party Pavilion. The fan favorite location, down the right-field line of Ogren Park Allegiance field encompasses the scenic, VIP experience of the Party Deck, two spacious 30'x30' tents which host luxury patio furniture, and a 15'x30' versatile lounge area.

"Blackfoot is thrilled to partner with the PaddleHeads to help provide quality, affordable entertainment to local families." said Blackfoot CEO Jason Williams. "Now, more than ever, it's important for our community to stay strong together, even as we socially distance. The PaddleHeads and their community partners have truly created a unique opportunity for us to share in a great experience."

All summer-long, the Blackfoot Party Pavilion will play host to a myriad of weekly events, and private rentals at the crossroads of the Clark Fork River and the Bitterroot Railway.

Every Tuesday, the PaddleHeads will host Trivia Tuesday in the Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion. Kicking off weekly at 6:30 p.m. - with trivia kicking off at 7:30 p.m. - contestants will be treated to the beautiful, spacious ballpark views in socially distant lounge furniture while enjoying $2 domestic brews, a rotating $2 micro beer, and a flavor packed food lineup.

The PaddleHeads, Roxy Theater, and ATG partnership of Centerfield Cinema - which has rapidly become a staple for Thursday nights in Missoula, will see a special use of the Blackfoot Party Pavilion. Fully catered, private parties are available to groups who wish to attend a true VIP experience and viewing location for all showings of the Centerfield Cinema series. For information on availability, catering options and general inquires, email PaddleHeads' Director of Sales Tyler Hill, at [email protected]

Friday's will play host to a weekly stadium Happy Hour, located in the Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion. This weekly, free admission event is the perfect way for Missoula to wrap up the work week from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. During Happy Hour, all pints will be on tap for $4, a rotating $3 beer, a $3 Ro-Tater Tot Special will be featured, alongside $10 Meal Deals, and additional chef inspired menu items.

In addition to the weekly events hosted in the Blackfoot Party Pavilion, private ballpark rentals are available, as well. Ogren Park Allegiance Field and the Blackfoot Party Pavilion have the ability to accommodate a wide array of needs - small catered board meetings, large corporate events, private movie screenings, and on-field activities such as staff baseball, softball, or kickball games. For more information on ballpark rentals, email PaddleHeads' Director of Facilities Byron Dike, at [email protected]

The PaddleHeads and Blackfoot Communications have even more fun in the works for the summer of 2020. Stay tuned as they continue to roll out special community events

