PaddleHeads Ask for Community Support

March 4, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release





MISSOULA, MT: The newly named PaddleHeads gear up for another fun filled summer in Missoula with fireworks, amazing giveaways, and countless memories to be made. All while met with the reality that the future of professional baseball in Missoula beyond 2020 is in jeopardy, unless our fans and community tell Major League Baseball (MLB) that small-town baseball matters.

The MLB is in the midst of a difficult negotiation with Minor League Baseball (MiLB) to renew their Professional Baseball Agreement which had been the foundation of their relationship for the past thirty years. As part of that negotiation, teams like the PaddleHeads and our neighboring teams of the Pioneer League are on the chopping block for short-term financial gains at our communities'expense.

"Our team, along with 41 others across the country, are in danger of being eliminated when the current Major League Baseball and MiLB Professional Baseball Agreement expires at the end of the 2020 season," said PaddleHeads' Vice President Matt Ellis. "We don't want this community to lose its professional baseball team. We know how much this team means to you, and it's time everyone else knows it too.

"It's of paramount importance that MLB understands how important this franchise is to our great community. So many Missoulians have been impacted by the game of baseball, by their time at the ballpark and the economic value PaddleHeads' baseball brings each season. And we want to hear about it! Today we launch a grassroots campaign asking for Missoula's support to save the PaddleHeads. Using the hashtag #SaveMyTeam, tell us about your favorite memories on field, in the stands, and share it far and wide! Post your comments and memories on social media (either in our comment section, or by tagging us!), and make sure to use #SaveMyTeam. Tell your neighbors, write your politicians, show MLB why small-town baseball matters.

Join the fight to keep professional baseball in Missoula. We are confident that with your help, support, and commitment, that we can do just that.

