PaddleHeads Announce Weekly Stadium Events

Following Thursday's memorable premiere of Centerfield Cinema at the crossroads of the Clark Fork River and the Bitterroot Railway, the Missoula PaddleHeads have announced the addition of two weekly events to be held at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, all summer long - $2 Trivia Tuesdays & Friday Happy Hour.

Launching this Tuesday, June 16 the PaddleHeads will host the first $2 Trivia Tuesday in the Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - with trivia kicking off at 7:30 p.m. - contestants will be treated to the beautiful, spacious ballpark views in socially distant lounge furniture while enjoying $2 domestic brews, a rotating $2 domestic micro beer, and a flavor packed food lineup. Each Tuesday will host a different trivia theme, starting with Movie Trivia! $2 Trivia Tuesday will be free for admission, and all are welcome.

Friday's will play host to a weekly stadium Happy Hour, located in the Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion. This weekly, free admission event is the perfect way for Missoula to wrap up the work week from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. During Happy Hour, all pints will be on tap for $4, a rotating $3 Ro-Tater Tot Special will be featured, alongside $10 Meal Deals, and additional chef inspired menu items.

"We feel so blessed to be able to provide our community with a safe, spacious, and fun venue to spend their summer evenings." said PaddleHeads' Director of Marketing Taylor Rush. "If the premiere of Centerfield Cinema was any indication, we can't wait to see how much fun we can have this summer. "

Thursday nights at Ogren Park Allegiance Field will continue to play host to Centerfield Cinema, presented by the Missoula PaddleHeads, The Roxy Theater, and The Trail 103.3. Tickets are on sale now for the next two films in the series, The Goonies on June 18 and Mean Girls on June 25 and can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md . With the on-field sell out of Purple Rain, and at least 14 more titles to be announced, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early, to secure the best seats in the house.

The safety of the Missoula community is our utmost priority. A full COVID-19 Readiness Plan has been created by the Missoula PaddleHeads to operate the venue safely and responsibly, and can be found at www.gopaddleheads.com . The execution of this plan includes: social distancing and crowd control measures, bathroom ingress & egress plans, directional concourse walkways, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, hand sanitizer stations, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff. Patrons will be strongly advised to wear face coverings, diligently practice social distancing at all times, and asked to stay home if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

The PaddleHeads have even more fun in the works for the summer of 2020. Stay tuned as they continue to roll out special community events.

