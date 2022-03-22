PaddleHeads Announce Two Roster Transactions; Add Former Osprey

Missoula, MT. - Springtime in Missoula is officially here, and the Missoula PaddleHeads are close to finalizing their opening day roster! The PaddleHeads made two roster moves over this past weekend, bringing in talent in some key areas for the team. Firstly, the club is bringing a former Osprey back to Missoula in Dan Swain! Secondly, the PaddleHeads added a catcher, Niko Pacheco, who played 55 games with the Ogden Raptors, posting an impressive .304 batting average, last season in the Pioneer League.

Swain started his career in the Arizona Diamondbacks system after being drafted in the 34th round of the 2017 June Amateur Draft out of Siena College. After a quick stop in the Arizona Rookie League, he found his way onto the Hillsboro Hops roster of the Northwest League. He featured 41 times for the Hops that season rotating around the outfield.

In 2019, he began the transition from outfield to the bullpen. That same year, he pitched two games for the Osprey registering 3.1 innings.

Pacheco played collegiate ball at California State University Fullerton and Loyola Marymount University before signing with the Sonoma Stompers of the Pacific Association. Last year, he found himself on the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League and featured 55 times. He finished with a .304 batting average in 112 at-bats. He will add a steady glove behind the plate that PaddleHeads pitchers will be excited to have on their team.

The PaddleHeads will begin their Pioneer League Title defense against the rival Billings Mustangs on Wednesday May 25. Visit www.gopaddleheads.com stay up to date on all the latest information from the PaddleHeads front office as the start of the 2022 season inches closer.

