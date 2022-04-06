PaddleHeads Announce Promotional Lineup, Firework Dates, and More

April 6, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT The Missoula PaddleHeads will release single-game tickets for purchase beginning Saturday, April 9th. Tickets for all 2022 home contests, including Opening Night - May 25th, will be available for purchase at the PaddleHeads Box Office at the PaddleHeads Post at 1 PM. 140 N.

Higgins Ave - Downtown Missoula.

HOW TO GET TICKETS?:

- Season Tickets on Sale Now - Inquire at GoPaddleHeads.com

- 10 Game Membership - Available for purchase at GoPaddleHeads.com

- Single Game Tickets - All 2022 single game tickets available for purchase starting at 1 PM Saturday, April 9th at GoPaddleHeads.com or visit the PaddleHeads Post (140 N. Higgins Missoula, MT) or call (406) 543-3300

PRE-SALE ACCESS:

The PaddleHeads will be offering exclusive early access promotions pre-sale for our 5 biggest nights of the year. These 5 nights are sure to sell out so tickets are going on sale before all other nights.

This presale will go from Wednesday, April 6th at 4:06 PM to 1 PM Saturday, April 9th.

In addition to the single-game ticket announcement, the PaddleHeads are excited to unveil their 2022 promotional schedule and highlight their weekly specials, fireworks dates, and several can't miss theme nights.

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS:

These season-long promotions include numerous fan favorites.

Tuesday - FUNdraising with the PaddleHeads: Every Tuesday, the Missoula PaddleHeads and Stockman Bank partner together to raise money for local non-profits. Non-profits have the chance to sell tickets to Tuesday home games and keep 100% of the proceeds for their local causes. For more information on how to support local non-profits go to GoPaddleHeads.com under the ticket tab.

Wednesday - Woof Wednesday: Woof Wednesday presented by Scheels and U104.5 FM. Fans, bring out your 4-legged friends to one of the 10 Wednesday home PaddleHeads games. To continue with the "W" alliteration, Wednesdays will include wine discounts all game long!

Thursday - Thirsty Thursday: Thirsty Thursday presented by Cambie Taphouse + Coffee, features $3 Domestic Beers and $4 Craft Beer until the end of the 7th Inning. Thursdays also kick off early at the new Cambie Taphouse in the Sawmill District. Cambie will be having a pre-game happy hour at the taphouse followed by a fan parade to the ballpark!

Friday - Phenomenal Fridays!: Friday nights at the ballpark just got a whole lot better in 2022! The PaddleHeads will be opening the gates early to ALL. At 5:30 the front gates will open and anyone is invited to come in the PaddleHeads Plaza for live music, happy hour food/drink specials, and exclusive hangouts with the PaddleHeads coaches and players. At 6:00 PM the rest of the ballpark will open for all ticket-holding fans. Come to the ballpark early for the best Happy Hour experience in the Zootown!

Sunday - Kids Free Sunday: Sundays in 2022 bring the return of Kids Free Sunday presented by TrailWest Bank. All kiddos 12 years old or younger get in free to all Sunday home games.

Additionally, stay through the end of the game where kids run the bases and all fans are invited for a post-game catch.

FIREWORKS:

The 2022 season will feature 3 post-game Fireworks Extravaganzas courtesy of Big Sky Fireworks.

Dates include Friday of Opening week, May 27th, Friday of Independence Day Weekend, July 1st, and Friday, July 22nd.

CAN'T MISS THEME NIGHTS:

- May 17: 2021 Championship Flag Giveaway presented by Zootown Sports Cards

- June 1: Coin Flip Night where the first 500 fans will receive a quarter to make all decisions the rest of the night based on a coin flip

- June 3: PaddleHeads Pride Night with Rainbow Sock Giveaway presented by Davis Brothers Auction and ABC Fox.

- June 10: Baseball Brewfest presented by Jack FM

- June 24: Sandlot Night with Youth Baseball & Softball Celebration

- June 25: Â½ Way to Christmas

- July 8: Tie Dye Night with PaddleHeads T-shirt Giveaway and Tie Dye Stations presented by Garage Tees and Trail 103.3 FM

- July 20: National Hot Dog Day Celebration

- July 22: Super Hero Cash Giveaway Night + Fireworks

- July 23: Float to the Ballpark presented by Missoula Therapy

- August 2-4: PaddleHeads Survivor Series

- August 11: Karaoke Night presented by Sushi Hana

- August 19: SammyB Bobblehead Giveaway with Challenger Game presented by Bikers Against Bullies

- August 20: PaddleHeads Wizards & Wands Night

- September 2: University of Montana Game with PaddleHeads x Montana Hat Giveaway A complete listing of the PaddleHeads' promotional calendar is available at https://gopaddleheads.com/landing/Promotions

ON-FIELD LOOK:

In addition to the PaddleHeads home and alternative jerseys, the full array of the club's on-field collection will be seen regularly throughout the 2022 season.

- Sandlot Celebration: PaddleHeads players will play in their street clothes as if they were playing on the Sandlot on June 24th

- Osprey Throwback Nights: July 9th & 10th

- Timberjacks Throwback: July 24th

- Specialty Jerseys:

- June 4: Star Wars Night with Specialty Jerseys presented by Cranky Sam Public House in support of Watson Children's Shelter

- June 16: Indigenous Celebration with Specialty Jerseys presented by ATG Cognizant in support of All Nations Health Center

- August 21: River Clean Up Game with Specialty Jerseys displaying local Missoula Artist Monte Dolak presented by Republic Services in support of the ClarkFork Coalition

- September 2: University of Montana Game with Specialty Jerseys in support of ASUM Bear Necessities

GAME TIMES FOR THE 2022 SEASON:

First pitch for all Monday through Thursday, and Saturday games is scheduled for 7:05 PM with gates opening at 6 PM. This season all Friday home games gates will open at 5:30 PM and first pitch at 7:05. New for 2022, first pitch for all PaddleHeads Sunday Home Games will be at 2:05 PM with gates opening at 1PM.

The PaddleHeads' 2022 season opens at home on May 25th against the Billings Mustangs. Game time is 7:05 PM and gates open at 6:00 PM but join us early for the 2021 Championship Ring Ceremony. Season tickets are available now. For more information visit GoPaddleHeads.com, call (406) 543-3300, or visit the PaddleHeads Post Downtown Store at 140 N. Higgins Ave.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.