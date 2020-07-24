PaddleHeads Announce Last Best Brewfest, Fireworks

The Missoula PaddleHeads in partnership with Parkside Credit Union, 93.3 Eagle Country, and Z100 Classic Rock are thrilled to announce the Last Best Brewfest, Saturday August 8th at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

Breweries from across Montana and beyond will line the Ogren Park Allegiance Field concourse, pouring exciting seasonal brews, small batch beers, and ciders. Patrons will have the opportunity to purchase food from some of Missoula's best food trucks, as well.

Attendance will be broken up into 3 separate, 2-hour flights, each containing a maximum of 300 patrons, with the 3rd flight culminating in a fireworks display. Stadium gates will open at 2:00pm for the first flight, 5:00pm for the second, and 8:00pm for the third. The stadium will be cleared for an hour between flights for a full-stadium sanitization. Admission for the first 2 flights is $30 per person, while the final fireworks flight is $45. Admission includes 4 drinks, and additional drink tickets will be available for purchase inside the park. Utilizing Centerfield Cinema's model of physically distanced squares on the field, patrons will be asked to remain in their squares with their party unless walking the one-way concourse to retrieve their drinks. No one under 21 will be allowed inside the gates.

Tickets on sale now at: https://bit.ly/3htTKwt

Volunteers from the community's non -profits will also be at the park to talk about the work they do. "We are excited at the opportunity to incorporate our community's non-profits into this Brewfest." said PaddleHeads' Conductor of Fun Sam Boyd, "We know they haven't had the usual opportunities to raise funds and support for their causes this summer, so we wanted to plan an event where they could be front and center"

The safety of the Missoula community is our utmost priority. A full COVID-19 Readiness Plan has been created by the Missoula PaddleHeads for operating the venue cautiously, safely, and responsibly, and can be found at www.gopaddleheads.com. The execution of this plan includes: social distancing and crowd control measures, one-way concourse walkways, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff. Patrons will be required to wear face coverings while entering the facility and walking the concourse, encouraged to diligently practice social distancing at all times, and asked to stay home if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

