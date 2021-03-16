PaddleHeads Announce Addition of Hall of Fame Coaching Legend to Operations Team

Missoula, MT. - Tuesday, the Missoula PaddleHeads held a virtual press conference announcing American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Hall of Famer, George Horton as the team's Player Personnel Consultant for the 2021 campaign. Horton will hit the ground running, working alongside PaddleHeads' Manager Michael Schlact to bring a championship caliber team to Missoula.

"Our organization wants to be known for excellence on and off the field. George Horton helps us accomplish this goal. He is one of the all-time great collegiate coaches and his Hall of Fame credentials support that fact," said PaddleHeads' Matt Ellis Vice President. "With our player personnel being led by Manager Michael Schlact and George Horton, our players are in expert hands here in Missoula."

Horton, an inductee of the ABCA Hall of Fame Class of 2021, spent 11 seasons as the Oregon Ducks Head Coach where he compiled a 375-281-1 (.571) record and led Oregon to five NCAA Regional appearances and one Super Regional, helping transform a previously dormant Ducks baseball program into a solidified national powerhouse. From 2012 to 2014, Oregon won more than 44 games in each season. During that time, the Ducks combined for a 138-55 (.715) record, including a school record 48-win season in 2013. As Oregon's Head Coach, Horton had 84 players graduate from 2009 to 2019 while 53 were MLB Draft picks. Seven different players combined to win 20 All-American honors. Eight of Horton's players at Oregon have gone on to play in the Major Leagues.

Prior to Horton's tenure in Eugene, he spent 11 seasons at the helm of his alma mater and national power Cal State Fullerton, leading the team to seven conference titles and the 2004 National Championship title. Overall, Horton posted a record of 490-212-1 (.697) with the Titans, and produced six College World Series appearances, including a pair of back-to-back berths (2003 & 2004, 2006 & 2007). Following Cal State Fullerton's title run in 2004, Horton received National Coach of the Year honors from the ABCA/Diamond Sports and Collegiate Baseball. He was also named National Coach of the Year by Baseball America in 2003 and was a five-time Big West Conference Coach of the Year.

The 2021 ABCA Hall of Fame induction was just the latest hall of fame to include Horton. In 1994, Horton was inducted into the California Community College Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In October 2013, Horton also joined the Cal State Fullerton Hall of Fame as part of the 1995 team, before his induction as an individual in 2017.

Horton's 28-year college coaching career brings a 1091-546-2 record, Hall of Fame clout, and immeasurable value to the PaddleHeads' Baseball Operations Staff.

"I'm incredibly excited to have a Hall of Fame coach and a truly superb person working alongside me as we build this team." said PaddleHeads Manager Michael Schlact. "He will bring priceless evaluation skills, and baseball knowledge to the PaddleHeads organization. I'm fortunate to have this partnership as we put a team together with the goal of building a championship culture in Missoula."

With Opening Day of the PaddleHeads' 2021 season tabbed for May 22, a limited number Season Ticket packages remain, and fans are encouraged to act quickly to ensure they don't miss a minute of the action.

