PaddleHeads Announce a Trio of Roster Transactions

Missoula, MT. - As opening day continues to inch closer, the Missoula PaddleHeads Professional Baseball Club is starting to gear up for spring training. Highlighting the efforts of the front office to aid the PaddleHeads in their Pioneer League title defense was three player transactions. Firstly, the club announced the signing of a former Cincinnati Reds product in catcher Justin Gomez. In a pair of trades, the PaddleHeads also added right-handed pitcher Nate Alexander, and outfielder Billy Damon.

Gomez began his professional career in 2019 after being drafted in the 2019 June Armature Draft by the Reds out of Azusa Pacific University. The Southern California native spent a portion of the 2021 season with the Class A Dayton Tortugas appearing in 9 games. Gomez would also spend time with the Greenville Reds in 2019 finishing with a .263 batting average in 23 games played. Prior to his time with the Reds organization, Gomez was a standout at Azusa Pacific University finishing with a .326 career batting average in 206 career games played. Gomez would also be named an All- Conference player 3 times in his collegiate career that spanned from 2016-2019.

Alaxander joins the PaddleHeads after being acquired in a trade from the New York Boulders of the Frontier League. Prior to his time there, Alaxander spent time in the Miami Marlins system from 2018-2019. The Texas native would enjoy his best success with the Clinton LumberKings of the Midwest league in 2019 when he finished with a 3.25 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched. The former Roadrunner struck out 43 batters in those innings while issuing 28 walks.

Damon will look to add to Missoula's outfield depth after enjoying his best professional season in 2021. The York College product finished with a .354 batting average in 160 at-bats last season playing with the Bakersfield Train Robbers of the PECOS League. Damon also spent time with Tuscon, and San Rafael of the PECOS League in 2018-2019 after the competition of his collegiate career in 2018.

The PaddleHeads will begin their Pioneer League Title defense in the Garden City against the rival Billings Mustangs on Wednesday May 25. Visit www.gopaddleheads.com stay up to date on all the latest information from the PaddleHeads front office as the start of the 2022 season inches closer.

