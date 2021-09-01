PaddleHeads Add Fireworks Extravaganza to Season Finale

September 1, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - As the 2021 Pioneer League season inches towards its conclusion, baseball fans in the Garden City have yet another reason to celebrate as the PaddleHeads have announced the regular season finale on September 10, will include a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza! The addition of the September 10 fireworks display adds two firework shows to the remaining six games of the season. Tickets available online at bit.ly/GETTIX21, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Heading into the final two homestands of 2021, the playoff bound PaddleHeads are set to square off with the Great Falls Voyagers from 9/1 through 9/3, and the Billings Mustangs from 9/8 through 9/10. With huge promotions, and limited games remaining, fans are encouraged to act fast and purchase their tickets in advance.

- What's on Deck -

Wednesday, September 1 | Woof Wednesday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start That's right, thanks to our sponsors, SHEELS and Trail 103.3, every Wednesday we celebrate the furry members of your family. Bring your best friend and enjoy some PaddleHeads baseball.

Thursday, September 2 | Sports Trivia & Thirsty Thursday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Thursdays are PACKED this year. Alongside our partner 94.9 KYSS FM, enjoy $4 drafts and additional drink specials all night long. Join us this week as we put the age oldest question in sports to bed... who is the GOAT? (Greatest of All Time) - fans will compete together to back legends like Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and Wayne Gretzky to prove once in for all, who the greatest of all time is!

Friday, September 3 | PRIDE Night, FIREWORKS, Launch-A-Ball | 5:30pm Gates, 6:35 Start Presented by Missoula Therapy, VRTX and ABC Fox Montana, join us for a night celebrating love, joy, and inclusion. The night will kick off with a pre-game carnival presented by Davis Brothers Auction House. We'll be capping off the night with a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza! Experience the return of a fan favorite promotion, Launch-A-Ball. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - launch your balls at targets for a chance to win HUGE prizes.

Wednesday, September 8 | Woof Wednesday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start It's the final Woof Wednesday of 2021, thanks to our sponsors, SHEELS and Trail 103.3, every Wednesday we celebrate the furry members of your family. Bring your best friend and enjoy some PaddleHeads baseball.

Thursday, September 9 | FORCE FIESTA & Thirsty Thursday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Thursdays are PACKED this year. Alongside our partner 94.9 KYSS FM, enjoy $4 drafts and additional drink specials all night long. So, imagine a STAR... that has WARS... with legendary characters that could be named things like Yoga, or Smarth Zader. We're going to take the ballpark over with a Force Fiesta, with LifeSaders, Force, and a competition of Good v. Evil. You wont want to miss this.

Friday, September 10 | Fan Appreciation, FIREWORKS, Launch-A-Ball | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start The last game of the regular season. You've spent all summer cheering us on, it's now our turn to cheer you on. A night full of prizes, special promotions, and we'll cap the night off with the biggest "Thank You" we can provide, a Season Finale Fireworks Extravaganza! Experience the return of a fan favorite promotion, Launch-A-Ball. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - launch your balls at targets for a chance to win HUGE prizes. With only 6 opportunities left to catch the PaddleHeads record breaking regular season, the time to act is now.

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 1, 2021

PaddleHeads Add Fireworks Extravaganza to Season Finale - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.