PaddleHeads Add Bullpen Depth with Signing of Delorefice

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads Professional Baseball Club added to their bullpen on Friday afternoon with the signing of pitcher Davis Delorefice. Delorefice will make his first appearance as a professional with Missoula fresh off his collegiate career that concluded this past spring.

The Bay Area native spent the last two seasons at the University of Washington. This past spring with the Huskies, Delorefice finished with a 4.18 ERA in 28 innings pitched out of the bullpen. Delorefice struck out 28 batters in those innings compared to 15 walks.

Prior to his time with the Huskies, Delorefice appeared at the University of Utah, and Orange Coast College.

Delorefice enjoyed a fabulous season with Orange Coast College in 2019 and was recognized as one of the top community college players in the nation that year. The Rodriguez High product would have a fabulous season as a two-way player batting .359 in 167 at-bats with 8 triples, 9 doubles, and 36 RBIs. Delorefice also struck out 20 in 19 2/3 innings while being recognized as a First-Team All-American.

The PaddleHeads (42-17) will continue a 6-game slate opposite the Grand Junction Rockies (34-24) on Friday night at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. Join the PaddleHeads at the ballpark this evening for A Hawaiian Themed night along with another round of the always exciting 'Launch A Ball.'

Experience the return of a fan favorite promotion, Launch-A-Ball. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - launch your balls at targets for a chance to win HUGE prizes. The Launch-A-Ball Extravaganza will have a guaranteed $500 winner - if you wear a Hawaiian Shirt you get a FREE Launch-A-Ball, if you purchased Fireworks Tickets at the premium price, you get TWO FREE Launch-A-Balls.

