PaddleHeads 2023 Single Game Tickets Are on Sale Now

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads have released single-game tickets for purchase beginning on 406 day (Thursday, April 6th) at 11:00 am mountain time. Tickets for all 2023 home contests, including Opening Day - May 30th, are available for purchase through the following methods:

How to get 2023 tickets?:

- Season Tickets On Sale Now - Inquire at https://bit.ly/PHSznTix

- 10 Game Flex Packs - Available for purchase at https://bit.ly/PHFlexPack

- Single Game Tickets On Sale Now - Available online at https://bit.ly/PaddleHeadsTix or by visiting the the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins Ave), or by calling (406) 543-3300

In addition to the single-game ticket announcement, the PaddleHeads are excited to unveil their 2023 promotional schedule and highlight their weekly specials, fireworks dates, and several can't miss theme nights.

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS:

These season-long promotions include numerous fan favorites.

Tuesday - FUNdraising with the PaddleHeads: The Missoula PaddleHeads raise money for local non-profits. Non-profits have the chance to sell tickets to Tuesday home games and keep 100% of the proceeds for their local causes.

Wednesday - Woof Wednesday: Woof Wednesday presented by Scheels and The Trail 103.3.

Fans, bring out your 4-legged friends to one of the 7 Wednesday home PaddleHeads games.

Thursday - Thirsty Thursday: Thirsty Thursday presented by Park Side Credit Union, features $3 PBR cans until the end of the 7th Inning.

Friday - Phenomenal Fridays!: The PaddleHeads will be opening the gates early to 5:30 pm for a happy hour! Join us in Paxton's Plaza for live music, happy hour food/drink specials, and exclusive hangouts with the PaddleHeads coaches and players. Come to the ballpark early for the best Happy Hour experience in the Zootown!

Sunday - Kids Free Sunday: Sundays in 2023 bring the return of Kids Free Sunday presented by TrailWest Bank. All kiddos 12 years old or younger get in free to all Sunday home games.

Additionally, stay through the end of the game where kids run the bases!

FIREWORKS: The 2023 season will feature 3 post-game Fireworks Extravaganzas! Dates include June 9th, June 30th, and July 21st!

CAN'T MISS PROMOTIONAL NIGHTS:

- May 30: Opening Day + Specialty PaddleHeads Poster Giveaway presented by the Missoulian

- June 2: Little League Baseball & Softball Night + Pit Viper Sunglasses Giveaway

- June 9: Star Wars Night + Firework Show Post-Game presented by Davis Brothers Auction

- June 15: Pride Night with Specialty Jerseys

- June 23-25: PaddleHeads Survivor Series

- June 30: Independence Fireworks Post-Game

- July 7: Baseball Brewfest + Cowboy Hat Giveaway presented by The Trail 103.3

- July 8: Fly Fishing Night + Flybox Giveaway presented by Koch & Son

- July 21: Wizards & Wands Night + Firework Show Post-Game

- August 4: Tie Dye Night + T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Garage Tees

- August 10: Western Montana Rodeo Game

- August 18: Indigenous Heritage Celebration with Specialty Jersey & Fanny Pack Giveaway

- August 31: University of Montana Night with Specialty Jersey + Trapper Hat Giveaway

- September 8th: Food Truck Frenzy + Cash Giveaway Night

A complete listing of the PaddleHeads' promotional calendar is available at https://gopaddleheads.com/landing/Promotions

ON-FIELD LOOK: In addition to the PaddleHeads home and alternative jerseys, the full array of the club's on-field collection will be seen regularly throughout the 2022 season.

- Specialty Jerseys:

- June 9: Star Wars Night with Specialty Jerseys presented by Davis Brothers Auction in support of Play like Ryan Campaign

- June 15: Pride Night with Specialty Jerseys in support of Western Montana's LGBTQ+ Community Center

- August 18: Indigenous Heritage Celebration with Specialty Jerseys in support of All Nations Health Center

- August 31: University of Montana Game with Specialty Jerseys

GAME TIMES FOR THE 2023 SEASON: First pitch for all Monday through Thursday, and Saturday games is scheduled for 7:05 PM with gates opening at 6 PM. All Friday home games gates will open at 5:30 PM and first pitch at 7:05. Sunday Home Games will be at 2:05 PM with gates opening at 1PM.

The PaddleHeads are still looking for a few more host families for this summer. For more information, please reach out to Dawna Kulaski at dkulaski@gopaddleheads.com or call the PaddleHeads Post at 406.543.3300 for more information.

