PaddleHeads + YWCA Campaign Raises $46,570

May 11, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release





MISSOULA, MT: As the PaddleHeads & YWCA 'Strike Out Domestic Violence' came to a close on Sunday, the support in this wonderful community has never been more prevalent. Surpassing the goal of $20,000 fundraised, YWCA Missoula received $21,570 in direct donations!

The fundraising campaign, developed to support the Missoula YWCA Domestic Violence Program, received a PaddleHeads' $1-for-$1 match on donations to YWCA, up to $20,000 - with an additional match from the PaddleHeads to YWCA on all merchandise sold online during this time period, bringing the two week fundraising total to $46,570!

"We are blown away by the success of this campaign." Said, YWCA Communications Coordinator Becky Margolis. "It's truly a reflection of how generous this community is, and how we continue to show up and support one another through challenging times. Thank you to the Missoula PaddleHeads and to every single one of people who donated."

"Our franchise has committed to being the best steward we can be for our community." Said PaddleHeads' Director of Merchandise & People Engagement Kim Klages Johns. "We are truly humbled by the response and support this campaign has brought about. This pandemic has turned everyone's world upside down and we recognize some are more gravely affected than others. Because of COVID shutdown Missoula YWCA was seeing a growing gap between need and funding specifically for their Domestic Violence Program. We are incredibly proud to partner with the YWCA and can't thank our fans and community enough for their unprecedented support of this campaign."

Though the Strike Out Domestic Violence Campaign has come to a close, now more than ever it is important for us all to continue and create a positive impact in our community. If you are in a position to give, we urge you to visit https://ywcaofmissoula.org/donate/ and donate directly to any of the YWCA's community programs. Check on your neighbors and friends, while still maintaining social distance precautions. If you're concerned that someone might be unsafe and you want to learn how to help support them, call the YWCA crisis line: 406- 542-1944.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.