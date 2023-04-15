Packard Pushes Travs Past Cardinals

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers debuted their brand new red jerseys and defeated the Springfield Cardinals, 5-3, on Friday night in front of 6,222 at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Travs never trailed in the game scoring single runs in the first, third and fifth innings before plating two in the sixth. Spencer Packard had a perfect night at the plate going 3-3 with a double, walk and two runs knocked in. Emerson Hancock struck out six over four innings with one run allowed in the start. Stephen Kolek and Dayeison Arias each followed with a pair of scoreless innings.

Moments That Mattered

* After drawing a leadoff walk, Leo Rivas scored all the way from first base on a Spencer Packard single in the opening inning.

* With Springfield having drawn within a run, Josh Morgan came up clutch with a two-out RBI single in the fifth.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 3-3, BB, run, 2B, 2 RBI

* CF Tanner Kirwer: 2-4, run, 2 2B, RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas was outhit 8-7 in the win.

* Springfield pitchers struck out 14 Travelers hitters.

Up Next

Arkansas goes for the series win on Saturday night with right-hander Kyle Tyler making the start against righty Connor Lunn. First pitch is at 7:05 and it is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night with the Travs wearing special jerseys that will be available in a silent auction. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

