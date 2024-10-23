Pacific FC's Sean Young Speaks to Charlie O'Connor-Clarke Ahead of Tonight's Playoff Game in Toronto
October 23, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video
Sean Young of Pacific FC catches up with Charlie O'Connor-Clarke ahead of tonight's #CanPL Playoff game against York United
