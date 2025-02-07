Pacific FC Sign Midfielder Matteo Schiavoni

February 7, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC today announced the club has signed versatile midfielder Matteo Schiavoni (Ma-TAY-OE SKEE-ah-VOH- NEE) to a guaranteed contract for 2025 and 2026, with a club option for 2027.

Schiavoni, 19, joins Pacific FC after most recently representing Major League Soccer (MLS) side CF Montréal. He spent the 2024 season earning valuable Canadian Premier League (CPL) minutes while on loan to with Forge FC, playing in 14 matches for the Hamilton-based club and scoring one goal.

"Matteo has ambitions, he's hungry to develop and prove himself," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC "We are very excited to add a young central midfielder with this potential. In our conversations, he has made it clear he will come and fight immediately."

A native of Montréal, Que., Schiavoni spent time in the CF Montréal Academy between 2019 and 2022, playing for the club's U-15, U-17 and U-23 sides. He made the move to CF Montréal's partner club Bologna FC's Academy in July 2022, where he represented the club's U-19 team in the Primavera 1 league over two seasons, logging 29 appearances, putting up two goals and adding three assists. Schiavoni went on to sign his first professional contract in March 2024 with Montréal, before he was sent loan to Forge.

Schiavoni represented Canada at the U-20 level at the 2024 Concacaf Men's U-20 Championship Qualifiers last February and at the 2024 Concacaf Men's Under-20 Championship last July.

"Matteo has a strong background and has been in good environments," said Merriman. "He will continue to grow in his approach but already has a good mentality and professionalism."

Pacific FC continues to add to the 2025 season roster with the additions of midfielders Daniel de Pauli and Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt in the last week. Pacific players will report to the club between Monday, Feb. 10 and Friday, Feb. 14, with pre-season training kicking off on Monday, Feb. 17.

Current 2025 Pacific FC Roster as of Feb. 7: Goalkeepers: Emil Gazdov, Sean Melvin Defenders: Christian Greco-Taylor, Aly Ndom, Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Georges Mukumbilwa, Eric Lajeunesse Midfielders: Sean Young, Sami Keshavarz, Aidan Daniels, Daniel de Pauli, Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt, Matteo Schiavoni Forwards: Dario Zanatta, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Marco Bustos

