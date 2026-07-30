Pacific FC Partners with Kitman Labs to Modernize Recruitment and Expand Technical Staff

Published on July 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







LANGFORD, BC - Pacific FC today announced a strategic partnership with Kitman Labs, the global leader in performance intelligence, marking a significant step in the club's commitment to building one of the Canadian Premier League's most progressive football operations.

The partnership will see Kitman Labs provide Pacific FC with advanced, data-led recruitment intelligence through its Custom Analytics service, helping the club identify, evaluate and prioritize player targets using sophisticated performance modelling before committing valuable scouting resources.

Working directly with Pacific FC's technical staff, Kitman Labs' data science team will develop bespoke recruitment models that combine statistical analysis with the club's tactical identity, providing an evidence-based approach to player identification while complementing traditional scouting methods.

As part of the collaboration, Nicholas Rovelli joins Pacific FC as the club's Computer Scientist & Data Analyst.

"We're building a football department that blends outstanding people with world-class technology," said Terry Dunfield, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "Recruitment is one of the most important competitive advantages a club can have. Partnering with Kitman Labs and bringing Nicholas into our staff gives us greater clarity, greater efficiency and ultimately helps us make better football decisions."

Rovelli has built an outstanding reputation working at the intersection of elite football, sports science and data analytics. Through his work with Kitman Labs, he has supported professional clubs in player recruitment and performance strategy, helping football organizations transform complex data into practical decision-making. At Pacific FC, he will lead the integration of advanced analytics across recruitment, opposition analysis and football operations.

Founded in Menlo Park, California, Kitman Labs is trusted by more than 2,000 elite teams and organizations across 26 countries, including clubs and leagues throughout the Premier League, Major League Soccer, NFL and other leading professional competitions worldwide.

Through its Custom Analytics service, Kitman Labs' Strategic Services team works directly with clubs to build tailored recruitment models, enabling organizations to identify value earlier, improve recruitment efficiency and strengthen long-term squad planning.

Stephen Smith, Founder and CEO of Kitman Labs, welcomed Pacific FC's commitment to innovation.

"Recruitment remains one of football's highest-stakes decisions," said Smith. "Pacific FC has demonstrated a genuine commitment to building modern football operations by embracing evidence-based decision making. We're excited to work alongside Terry, Nicholas and the club's technical staff to help identify players who fit both the team's playing style and long-term vision."

Alongside the Kitman Labs partnership, Pacific FC has also strengthened its technical staff with two additional appointments.

Will Manning joins the club as Recruitment Manager, bringing experience in player identification, data visualization and roster construction. A former Toronto FC Academy and Toronto FC II player before competing at NCAA Division I program at Fordham University, Manning later co-founded a sports intelligence company specializing in soccer data visualization and global player valuation.

The club has also appointed Vancouver Island native Geoff Hackett as Mental Performance Consultant. Hackett is a Certified Mental Performance Consultant with the Canadian Sport Institute Pacific, where he works with high-performance athletes competing nationally and internationally.

Pacific FC returns to Starlight Stadium on Friday, July 31, when the Tridents host FC Supra at 7:00 p.m. PT in Terry Dunfield's first home match as Head Coach. Pacific FC Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Terry Dunfield Assistant Coach: Yiannis Tsalatsidis Assistant Coach: Jesse Acteson Goalkeeper Coach: Trevor Stiles Recruitment Manager: Will Manning Mental Performance Coach: Geoff Hackett







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 30, 2026

Pacific FC Partners with Kitman Labs to Modernize Recruitment and Expand Technical Staff - Pacific FC

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