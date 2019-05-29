Pacific Association Set to Open 2019 Season Friday

SAN FRANCISCO - The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs is set to embark on its seventh season with Opening Day celebrations in San Rafael and Vallejo on Friday night.The Vallejo Admirals play host to the Napa Silverados at Wilson Park in Vallejo with first pitched scheduled for 6:35. A few miles West at Albert Park in San Rafael, the defending champion Pacifics will host newcomers Salina Stockade, also at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Vallejo travels west on Hwy 37 to take on San Rafael at 5 p.m., while the Sonoma Stompers - who boasted a league record with 57 wins in 2018 - will host the Stockade at 7:05 pm at Arnold Field in Sonoma. The Napa Silverados will welcome the Stockade to Napa Valley College at 1 p.m. for their home opener Saturday. The opening weekend winds down Sunday Sonoma hosts Napa at 7:05 p.m. and Vallejo invites San Rafael for a 1 p.m. matinee at Wilson Park.

Two clubs are under new ownership in 2019 as the Napa Silverados are owned and operated by Tito and Alma Fuentes and their partner Dave Halloran. Additionally, the longtime stalwart of the league and charter member from 2013 season was sold to Gabriel Suarez. The Association also welcomes the Salina Stockade into the fold this season as a travel club.

Founded in 2013, and known for its groundbreaking moments, the Pacific Association remains the only independent professional league west of the Rocky Mountains. Located in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area - a top-five media market with more than 10 million residents - with reach into the Northern California Wine Country, the boutique baseball league hopes to continue that spirit of innovation and ingenuity in the future.

Our league was the first in the history of baseball to sign an openly gay player. It was the first in generations to integrate multiple women onto a roster, and it was the first to experiment with a computerized strike zone with a "robotic umpire". The league's 2015 season was chronicled in the New York Times Bestselling book, The Only Rule Is It Has To Work, when the Sonoma Stompers partnered with former Baseball Prospectus managing editors, Ben Lindbergh and Sam Miller, in an experiment to bring cutting edge analytics into clubhouse as well as the dugout.

We are excited to deliver a product that sets the standard and continues to raise the bar for Independent Baseball on the West Coast.

