Pacheco puzzles Giants for 8 innings in 3-1 Grizzlies triumph

May 28, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (27-18) stymied the San Jose Giants (26-19) 3-1 Monday evening from Excite Ballpark. The Grizzlies improved to 5-0 in road series openers, 4-0 at Excite Ballpark and won their fourth consecutive away game. Fresno moved to 14-1 when scoring first on the road (21-4 overall), 12-2 when allowing three or fewer runs away from home (19-5 overall) and 14-2 on the road against the California League North Division. The contest lasted one hour and 58 minutes, tying Fresno's fastest game of the season (May 12 vs. Modesto).

Grizzlies' lefty Albert Pacheco (2-2) earned the victory after dominating for a career-high eight innings, facing three over the minimum. Pacheco permitted one run on two hits, one walk and one hit-by-pitch while punching out five. The 21-year-old gave up just a leadoff single to Justin Bench in the second (erased on stolen base attempt) and a fifth inning solo shot by Cesar Quintas to left. Pacheco's eight frames were the most pitched by a Fresno arm in a game this season. The southpaw concluded with 94 pitches (61 strikes), 13 pitches less than his previous outing, which lasted only four and two-thirds innings. Sam Weatherly followed Pacheco with a 1-2-3 frame, fanning a pair. Weatherly secured his second save of the 2024 campaign.

Fresno's lineup matched Pacheco with a consistent performance at the plate. The Grizzlies offense tallied three runs on 10 hits and two walks. Fresno recorded one hit in every inning (had two in the ninth), while the leadoff batter reached base in seven of the nine frames. The only two innings where the leadoff batter was retired came in the fourth and fifth. In those frames, the second batter reached base. EJ Andrews Jr. (second inning, first run) and Braylen Wimmer (eighth frame, third run) lifted RBI sacrifice flies. GJ Hill supplied the other run with a go-ahead big fly to dead center in the seventh. It was Hill's second straight game going deep and third homer overall on the year. Caleb Hobson and Jason Hinchman logged three hits with a run apiece while the latter rocked a double. Hill (14 games) and Hinchman (20 games) both extended their on-base streaks in the win.

San Jose starter Dylan Carmouche chucked five innings in a no-decision effort. He was tagged for one run on five hits and two walks while whiffing four. Reliever Shane Rademacher (4-1) took the loss despite four frames of work. The clubs resume their six-game series Wednesday night from Excite Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Albert Pacheco (8.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

- CF GJ Hill (2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R)

- 1B Jason Hinchman (3-4, 2B, R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- LHP Dylan Carmouche (5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

- DH Cesar Quintas (1-3, HR, RBI, R)

- SS Justin Bench (1-3, CS)

On Deck:

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 6:30 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at San Jose Giants

Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (2-1, 4.54) vs. San Jose RHP Josh Bostick (0-4, 6.10)

On That Fres-Notes :

On this Memorial Day, we honor and remember the courageous men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country (courtesy of: Rockies Twitter).

The Grizzlies improved to 13-3 while wearing gray jerseys.

Caleb Hobson stole two bases in the game, his second time reaching that feat in the past three contests. The two stolen bags by Hobson was tied for the most by a Grizzlies batter in a game this season (done five times).

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.