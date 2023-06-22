Pacheco Dazzles as Grizzlies Roast Nuts 9-2

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (35-30) thumped the Modesto Nuts (34-31) 9-2 Wednesday night from John Thurman Field. Fresno improved to 12-4 in their last 16 contests and won their first Wednesday road game of the season (1-4). The Grizzlies are 17-2 when allowing three runs or fewer and 23-5 when scoring first.

Fresno southpaw Albert Pacheco (2-1) earned the win after tying his career-high with seven dazzling innings of work. Pacheco allowed one run (earned), on four hits and one walk while fanning eight. He struck out the side in his final frame, knotting a Grizzlies' season-high in innings pitched. Davis Palermo and Brady Hill chucked the final two frames for Fresno. The trio of arms punched out 11 total batters.

The stellar pitching was matched by the Grizzlies offense, who scored nine runs on 13 hits. The Grizzlies yielded multi-runs in three innings and every Fresno starter recorded a hit. EJ Andrews Jr. led the charge with his eighth homer of the season, a double and three RBI. Skyler Messinger started the barrage of runs with a two-run triple in the first. Messinger added two runs and a walk to continue his June tear. Andy Perez provided two doubles and Daniel Amaral hammered a double as well, his first Fresno hit. Ryan Ritter reached base three times and relished one RBI.

Only three batters in the Nuts lineup mustered a hit. Michael Arroyo spanked two singles and waltzed home twice on Gabriel Gonzalez RBI knocks. Gonzalez swatted three singles and had both RBI. Freuddy Batista walked once and picked up the other single. Marcelo Perez (1-1) suffered the defeat after three-plus innings of action. Perez permitted four earned runs on five hits. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow evening from John Thurman Field.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Albert Pacheco (7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

- RF EJ Andrews Jr. (2-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R, CS)

- 3B Skyler Messinger (1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- RF Gabriel Gonzalez (3-4, 2 RBI)

- 2B Michael Arroyo (2-4, 2 R)

- C Freuddy Batista (1-3, BB)

On Deck:

Nuts

(Road) Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (4-4, 3.99) vs. Modesto RHP Tyler Cleveland (4-4, 5.40) 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies and Nuts have a combined six players with the last name Perez on their current rosters. Fresno has two, infielders Andy and Jean Perez. Modesto has four, pitchers Brayan and Marcelo, outfielder Miguel and infielder Milkar Perez.

Milkar and Miguel had similar evenings, as both went 0-for-4 with a strikeout swinging in their first at-bat, a fly out to center in their second at-bat, a strikeout looking in their third at-bat and another fly out to center in their final at-bat.

In the top of the fifth, every part of the frame had a Perez tagged to it. Ryan Ritter flew out to Miguel Perez, Andy Perez laced a double, Jamari Baylor grounded out to Milkar Perez and Skyler Messinger lined out to Miguel Perez. The pitcher in that inning: Brayan Perez. He took over for Marcelo Perez in the previous inning.

